Gauteng emerging farmers urged to apply for funding

Emerging farmers in the priority areas of poultry, piggery, grains, vegetables, red meat, cannabis, aquaculture, rabbit, bee farming and agri-processing have been invited to apply for funding.

This is part of the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment’s efforts to grow the agricultural sector, create jobs and alleviate poverty in the province.

The CASP which closes on Friday, is informed by the department’s elevated priority focus to maintain sustainable food security in the province.

“We are making a call to the historically disadvantaged and the vulnerable groups, our women, youth and people living with disabilities to apply for the farmer support grant and become part of our relentless fight against food insecurity,” said Gauteng MEC for Social Development, Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Mbali Hlophe, on Sunday.

Hlophe said the farmer support programme is aimed at providing Small Medium and Micro Enterprise farmers with a much-needed boost towards their farming establishments.

The relief programme is building on its previous successes which has seen an average of 250 beneficiaries per annum empowered into the mainstream economy since its establishment in 2004.

The annual subsidy is available to groups and individuals as a once-off intervention so that the department can cover a wider spectrum of beneficiaries for reasonable impact.

To remain transparent, the process takes place under the microscope of an independent evaluation and adjudication panel.

The panel consists of professionals from various fields including economists, animal scientists, crop scientists, engineers, and food scientists.

Potential beneficiaries need to meet the following conditional requirements to apply

• Application form must be signed and dated

• Registered business on the farmer's registers

• South African Certified ID (not more than three months)

• Valid confirmation of land tenure/ownership such as title deeds, permission to occupy land and/or minimum five-year lease agreement.

• Already farming

• Farming operation’s ability to create permanent or seasonal jobs

• In cases where the Environment Impact Assessment certificate is required, such evidence must be provided.

Once all these have been met, applications may be emailed to: GDARDFARMERSUPPORT@gauteng.gov.za.

Prospective applicants can obtain forms from the following satellite offices:

• Germiston Regional Office, 247 President Street

• Vereeniging Regional Office, 36 Merriman Street,

• Temba Animal Clinic,Stand 16 Stellenbosch, Jubilee Road and

• Bronkhorstspruit, 55 Market Street