Retail Marketing News South Africa

Game’s 54th birthday celebration with Paul's Homemade Ice Cream’s Strawberry Birthday Cake

3 May 2024
3 May 2024
Starting tomorrow, 4 May, Game has partnered with local business, Paul's Homemade Ice Cream, to create its own limited edition Strawberry Birthday Cake flavoured ice cream.
Image supplied. Game has partnered with local business, Paul's Homemade Ice Cream, to create its own limited edition Strawberry Birthday Cake flavoured ice cream
Image supplied. Game has partnered with local business, Paul's Homemade Ice Cream, to create its own limited edition Strawberry Birthday Cake flavoured ice cream

Available exclusively at select Game and Paul’s stores, the Game Birthday Cake flavour will be in all Paul's retail stores as the flavour of the month to celebrate the retail store's 54th birthday.

Crafted with the finest ingredients and a dash of nostalgia, Game's Strawberry Birthday Cake flavour captures the essence of celebration in every scoop… creamy pink vanilla cake batter-flavoured ice cream swirled with decadent funfetti cake crumbs, sprinkles and a luscious strawberry swirl… reminiscent of the joyous moments shared around a birthday cake.

Childhood birthdays

It's a flavour explosion that will transport you back to the happiest memories of childhood birthdays.

"We wanted to create something truly special to commemorate our 54th birthday, and partnering with Paul's Homemade Ice Cream was the perfect way to do that," said Michelle Kemp, senior communications manager.

"Their commitment to quality and innovation perfectly aligns with our own values, and together, we've crafted a flavour that embodies the spirit of celebration and delight that Game has brought to South African households for over five decades.”

Paul Ballen, the mastermind behind Paul's Homemade Ice Cream, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, "It's been an absolute pleasure working with Game to bring this unique flavour to life. We share a passion for creating one-of-a-kind ice cream flavours, and I believe our limited-edition Game Birthday Cake ice cream will bring joy to all customers who taste it."

