Former Miss Soweto Tsakane Sono, unveils home renovation project at Ellen Glen Home in partnership with CTM

Miss Soweto 2022 and occupational therapist, Tsakane Sono, in collaboration with CTM and White Star, showcased a remarkable initiative by revealing a home renovation project at the Ellen Glen Home for Children with Special Needs in Doornkop, Soweto. Sono, renowned for her dedication, emerged as a beacon of hope and change within her community, illustrating her commitment to enhancing the lives of vulnerable children with disabilities who have faced abandonment and neglect.

L-R Wandile Nyundu CTM Marketing Manager; Tsakane Sono Miss Soweto 2022; Sharon Ramuthanga CTM Store Manager; Pontso Madona Ellen Glen Home Founder

For the past four years, Tsakane Sono has devoted herself to Ellen Glen Home for Special Needs in Doornkop, Soweto, recognising the urgent need for improvement in the living conditions of its residents. Faced with the challenge of limited resources hindering the home's ability to provide a nurturing environment, Sono, alongside a passionate church outreach group, spearheaded various initiatives, from volunteer programs to fundraising efforts, laying the foundation for substantial impact.

Ellen Glen Home - Home Founder Pontso Madona pictured in the Revamped Kitchenette

Speaking at the event, Tsakane Sono expressed her heartfelt desire to ensure that the children have a comfortable and accessible living space, emphasising the importance of creating an environment where their needs are met with dignity and compassion. She acknowledged CTM's pivotal role in bringing the renovation project to fruition, particularly in enhancing the kitchen and bathrooms, thereby elevating the residents' living standards.

Ellen Glen Home - Revamped Bathroom

Pontso Madona, founder of Ellen Glen Home for Children with Special Needs, expressed gratitude for the transformative support provided by Tsakane Sono, CTM, and White Star, underscoring the significance of their partnership in fulfilling the home's vision of providing a sanctuary of comfort, dignity, and opportunity for its residents.

L-R Sharon Ramuthaga; Tsakane Sono; Pontso Madona

As the Ellen Glen Home for Special Needs continues its mission, additional support remains crucial to its success. The collaboration with White Star exemplifies the brand's commitment to fostering meaningful community connections and supporting social causes that make a tangible difference in people's lives.