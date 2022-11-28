Former Miss Soweto Tsakane Sono, unveils home renovation project at Ellen Glen Home in partnership with CTM

For the past four years, Tsakane Sono has devoted herself to Ellen Glen Home for Special Needs in Doornkop, Soweto, recognising the urgent need for improvement in the living conditions of its residents. Faced with the challenge of limited resources hindering the home's ability to provide a nurturing environment, Sono, alongside a passionate church outreach group, spearheaded various initiatives, from volunteer programs to fundraising efforts, laying the foundation for substantial impact.
Speaking at the event, Tsakane Sono expressed her heartfelt desire to ensure that the children have a comfortable and accessible living space, emphasising the importance of creating an environment where their needs are met with dignity and compassion. She acknowledged CTM's pivotal role in bringing the renovation project to fruition, particularly in enhancing the kitchen and bathrooms, thereby elevating the residents' living standards.
Pontso Madona, founder of Ellen Glen Home for Children with Special Needs, expressed gratitude for the transformative support provided by Tsakane Sono, CTM, and White Star, underscoring the significance of their partnership in fulfilling the home's vision of providing a sanctuary of comfort, dignity, and opportunity for its residents.
As the Ellen Glen Home for Special Needs continues its mission, additional support remains crucial to its success. The collaboration with White Star exemplifies the brand's commitment to fostering meaningful community connections and supporting social causes that make a tangible difference in people's lives.