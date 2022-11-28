Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

East Coast RadioOnPoint PRCity Lodge HotelSappiHellopeterStoneThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Fashion Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Former Miss Soweto Tsakane Sono, unveils home renovation project at Ellen Glen Home in partnership with CTM

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    30 May 2024
    30 May 2024
    Miss Soweto 2022 and occupational therapist, Tsakane Sono, in collaboration with CTM and White Star, showcased a remarkable initiative by revealing a home renovation project at the Ellen Glen Home for Children with Special Needs in Doornkop, Soweto. Sono, renowned for her dedication, emerged as a beacon of hope and change within her community, illustrating her commitment to enhancing the lives of vulnerable children with disabilities who have faced abandonment and neglect.
    L-R Wandile Nyundu CTM Marketing Manager; Tsakane Sono Miss Soweto 2022; Sharon Ramuthanga CTM Store Manager; Pontso Madona Ellen Glen Home Founder
    L-R Wandile Nyundu CTM Marketing Manager; Tsakane Sono Miss Soweto 2022; Sharon Ramuthanga CTM Store Manager; Pontso Madona Ellen Glen Home Founder

    For the past four years, Tsakane Sono has devoted herself to Ellen Glen Home for Special Needs in Doornkop, Soweto, recognising the urgent need for improvement in the living conditions of its residents. Faced with the challenge of limited resources hindering the home's ability to provide a nurturing environment, Sono, alongside a passionate church outreach group, spearheaded various initiatives, from volunteer programs to fundraising efforts, laying the foundation for substantial impact.

    Ellen Glen Home - Home Founder Pontso Madona pictured in the Revamped Kitchenette
    Ellen Glen Home - Home Founder Pontso Madona pictured in the Revamped Kitchenette

    Speaking at the event, Tsakane Sono expressed her heartfelt desire to ensure that the children have a comfortable and accessible living space, emphasising the importance of creating an environment where their needs are met with dignity and compassion. She acknowledged CTM's pivotal role in bringing the renovation project to fruition, particularly in enhancing the kitchen and bathrooms, thereby elevating the residents' living standards.

    Ellen Glen Home - Revamped Bathroom
    Ellen Glen Home - Revamped Bathroom

    Pontso Madona, founder of Ellen Glen Home for Children with Special Needs, expressed gratitude for the transformative support provided by Tsakane Sono, CTM, and White Star, underscoring the significance of their partnership in fulfilling the home's vision of providing a sanctuary of comfort, dignity, and opportunity for its residents.

    L-R Sharon Ramuthaga; Tsakane Sono; Pontso Madona
    L-R Sharon Ramuthaga; Tsakane Sono; Pontso Madona

    As the Ellen Glen Home for Special Needs continues its mission, additional support remains crucial to its success. The collaboration with White Star exemplifies the brand's commitment to fostering meaningful community connections and supporting social causes that make a tangible difference in people's lives.

    Read more: White Star, CTM, Tsakane Sono
    NextOptions
    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

    Related

    #MissSoweto2023 has been crowned!
    OnPoint PR#MissSoweto2023 has been crowned!
    28 Nov 2023
    Introducing the White Star Miss Soweto 2023: A showcase of talent, grace, and community spirit
    OnPoint PRIntroducing the White Star Miss Soweto 2023: A showcase of talent, grace, and community spirit
    24 Nov 2023
    The countdown to #MissSoweto2023 finals has begun!
    OnPoint PRThe countdown to #MissSoweto2023 finals has begun!
    25 Oct 2023
    When homegrown fashion and function meet
    OnPoint PRWhen homegrown fashion and function meet
    13 Oct 2023
    South Africa's breakfast champions unite to celebrate SA's Biggest Breakfast
    OnPoint PRSouth Africa's breakfast champions unite to celebrate SA's Biggest Breakfast
    21 Aug 2023
    White Star's 'Keep Shining' campaign revives support for local musicians
    OnPoint PRWhite Star's 'Keep Shining' campaign revives support for local musicians
    18 Jul 2023
    White Star urges South Africans to keep the beat alive
    OnPoint PRWhite Star urges South Africans to keep the beat alive
    1 Jun 2023
    White Star Miss Soweto 2022 crowned
    OnPoint PRWhite Star Miss Soweto 2022 crowned
    28 Nov 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz