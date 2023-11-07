Ford introduces new Territory model into SA's thriving SUV market

Last week Ford South Africa introduced its Territory small SUV in the tightly contest local segment.

This follows the launch of its new Ranger Platinum and Tremor models, and is part of a list of cars Ford said will launch in 2024.

Design

The new Territory features Ford’s ‘Progressive Energy in Strength’ design philosophy.

The elements in the body and rear of the vehicle emphasize 3D floating graphics and represent youthfulness and energy. LED lighting technology is used for the headlamps and 3D taillights.

The Territory’s front end is framed coast-to-coast by the integrated grille and LED daytime running lights.

The corners with integrated main lamps enhance the new Territory’s look.

Its sculpted body side, combined with the sharp crease that runs under the beltline and the powerful rear haunch, lend a dynamic aesthetic and sense of agility.

Alloy wheels across the range continue this theme, with 18-inch versions on the Ambiente and Trend derivatives, and 19-inch rims on the range-topping Titanium.

The panoramic moonroof is finished off by a floating rear-pillar graphic adding to the streamlined look of the vehicle in profile.

Interior

The interior is dominated by strong horizontal lines that emphasise the cabin’s width and sense of openness. Soft-wrapped inserts punctuated by stitching and high-quality finishes create a sense of layering, which contributes to a smart modern yet warm environment.

The double-deck console design incorporates convenient wireless phone charging on the Trend and Titanium models. On the luxurious Titanium model, a powered twin-panel Panoramic Moonroof bathes the cabin in natural light for front and rear-seat occupants, further enhancing the sense of space and freedom. LED ambient lighting on the top-spec model reinforces its luxury status.

The Ambiente is equipped with dark Domino fabric trim for the supremely comfortable seats, while the Trend features high-quality Domino vinyl trim. The Titanium stands out with eye-catching two-tone Peacock Blue and Domino full leather trim that reinforces sophistication and upmarket appeal.

Tech

At the centre of the new Territory experience is a panoramic display that integrates a 12.3-inch high-definition digital instrument cluster on the Titanium model, or a 7-inch TFT cluster with primary analogue gauges on the Ambiente and Trend.

Across all models, a 12.3-inch landscape infotainment touchscreen is nestled into the soft-touch instrument panel. It can be operated by the user’s finger or a rotary controller on the centre console and helps to declutter the cabin by moving many vehicle controls onto the screen.

A Bluetooth audio system is integrated into the centre touchscreen that provides wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity, complemented by convenient steering wheel-mounted audio controls.

Safety

The Ambiente and Trend models have six speakers, while the Titanium audio system is enhanced with eight speakers. Three USB ports are provided up front along with an additional USB port at the rear, and wireless charging is included on the Trend and Titanium derivatives.

On the safety front, all Territory models are equipped with a range of standard driver assist and collision mitigation features, including Electronic Stability Control with Traction Control, Emergency Brake Assist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Hill Launch Assist, Hill Descent Control and Ford’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

A total of six airbags are provided, comprising dual front side, and curtain airbags. Vehicle security is taken care of with the smart key Passive Entry and Passive Start (PEPS), supported by a Thatcham-grade alarm system and immobiliser.

Additionally, the Titanium model gains the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Change Assist. It also boasts a Traffic Jam Assistant, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The new Territory is powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost petrol engine that delivers a superb blend of performance and efficiency. It produces 138kW of power matched to a substantial 318Nm of torque. combination with an electronic parking brake.

Drive is delivered to the front wheels with four Selectable Drive Modes available, comprising Normal, Eco, Sport, or Mountain.

Price

Territory Ambiente 1.8L EcoBoost 7AT: R576,000. Including optional service plan - R590,000

Territory Trend 1.8L EcoBoost 7AT: R632, 600. Including optional service plan - R646, 600

Territory Titanium 1.8L EcoBoost 7AT: R707, 000. Including optional service plan - R721, 000