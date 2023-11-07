Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Dealers News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Ford introduces new Territory model into SA's thriving SUV market

    7 May 2024
    7 May 2024
    Last week Ford South Africa introduced its Territory small SUV in the tightly contest local segment.
    Ford introduces new Territory model into SA's thriving SUV market

    This follows the launch of its new Ranger Platinum and Tremor models, and is part of a list of cars Ford said will launch in 2024.

    Design

    The new Territory features Ford’s ‘Progressive Energy in Strength’ design philosophy.

    The elements in the body and rear of the vehicle emphasize 3D floating graphics and represent youthfulness and energy. LED lighting technology is used for the headlamps and 3D taillights.

    The Territory’s front end is framed coast-to-coast by the integrated grille and LED daytime running lights.

    The corners with integrated main lamps enhance the new Territory’s look.

    Its sculpted body side, combined with the sharp crease that runs under the beltline and the powerful rear haunch, lend a dynamic aesthetic and sense of agility.

    Alloy wheels across the range continue this theme, with 18-inch versions on the Ambiente and Trend derivatives, and 19-inch rims on the range-topping Titanium.

    The panoramic moonroof is finished off by a floating rear-pillar graphic adding to the streamlined look of the vehicle in profile.

    Interior

    The interior is dominated by strong horizontal lines that emphasise the cabin’s width and sense of openness. Soft-wrapped inserts punctuated by stitching and high-quality finishes create a sense of layering, which contributes to a smart modern yet warm environment.

    The double-deck console design incorporates convenient wireless phone charging on the Trend and Titanium models. On the luxurious Titanium model, a powered twin-panel Panoramic Moonroof bathes the cabin in natural light for front and rear-seat occupants, further enhancing the sense of space and freedom. LED ambient lighting on the top-spec model reinforces its luxury status.

    The Ambiente is equipped with dark Domino fabric trim for the supremely comfortable seats, while the Trend features high-quality Domino vinyl trim. The Titanium stands out with eye-catching two-tone Peacock Blue and Domino full leather trim that reinforces sophistication and upmarket appeal.

    Tech

    At the centre of the new Territory experience is a panoramic display that integrates a 12.3-inch high-definition digital instrument cluster on the Titanium model, or a 7-inch TFT cluster with primary analogue gauges on the Ambiente and Trend.

    Across all models, a 12.3-inch landscape infotainment touchscreen is nestled into the soft-touch instrument panel. It can be operated by the user’s finger or a rotary controller on the centre console and helps to declutter the cabin by moving many vehicle controls onto the screen.

    A Bluetooth audio system is integrated into the centre touchscreen that provides wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity, complemented by convenient steering wheel-mounted audio controls.

    Safety

    The Ambiente and Trend models have six speakers, while the Titanium audio system is enhanced with eight speakers. Three USB ports are provided up front along with an additional USB port at the rear, and wireless charging is included on the Trend and Titanium derivatives.

    On the safety front, all Territory models are equipped with a range of standard driver assist and collision mitigation features, including Electronic Stability Control with Traction Control, Emergency Brake Assist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Hill Launch Assist, Hill Descent Control and Ford’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

    A total of six airbags are provided, comprising dual front side, and curtain airbags. Vehicle security is taken care of with the smart key Passive Entry and Passive Start (PEPS), supported by a Thatcham-grade alarm system and immobiliser.

    Additionally, the Titanium model gains the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Change Assist. It also boasts a Traffic Jam Assistant, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Adaptive Cruise Control.

    The new Territory is powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost petrol engine that delivers a superb blend of performance and efficiency. It produces 138kW of power matched to a substantial 318Nm of torque. combination with an electronic parking brake.

    Drive is delivered to the front wheels with four Selectable Drive Modes available, comprising Normal, Eco, Sport, or Mountain.

    Price

    Territory Ambiente 1.8L EcoBoost 7AT: R576,000. Including optional service plan - R590,000

    Territory Trend 1.8L EcoBoost 7AT: R632, 600. Including optional service plan - R646, 600

    Territory Titanium 1.8L EcoBoost 7AT: R707, 000. Including optional service plan - R721, 000

    NextOptions

    Related

    New Ford South Africa sales director appointed
    New Ford South Africa sales director appointed
    3 May 2024
    New Ford Ranger Platinum and Tremor models hit South Africa's market
    New Ford Ranger Platinum and Tremor models hit South Africa's market
     28 Mar 2024
    #OrchidsandOnions: The Boswell family's multi-generational journey with Ford SA
    #OrchidsandOnions: The Boswell family's multi-generational journey with Ford SA
     25 Mar 2024
    REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor
    REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor
     6 Mar 2024
    Ford SA expands educational literacy initiative with R1.36m annual grant
    Ford SA expands educational literacy initiative with R1.36m annual grant
    28 Feb 2024
    Ford details new Territory lineup that fills Kuga gap
    Ford details new Territory lineup that fills Kuga gap
    18 Jan 2024
    Ford announces R5.2bn local investment for hybrid bakkie production
    Ford announces R5.2bn local investment for hybrid bakkie production
     9 Nov 2023
    Legacy of Ford in Southern Africa: Iconic vehicles over generations
    Legacy of Ford in Southern Africa: Iconic vehicles over generations
     7 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz