Emirates launches pilot recruitment roadshow in SA

Emirates is intensifying recruitment in Cape Town to address increased customer demand. The airline will hold a pilot recruitment roadshow in Johannesburg, targeting experienced commercial pilots.

The upcoming roadshow will be held at Southern Sun Waterfront Cape Town on the following dates; 25 August at 10am, 25 August 1 pm and 26 August 10 am.

Recently, Emirates announced major updates to its pilot recruitment, including higher salaries, new roles, and revised eligibility criteria. Experienced pilots can now apply for positions in four programmes: direct entry captains, accelerated command, first officers type-rated, and non-type-rated.

Prior registration is not required, and pilots are only required to attend one of the sessions. At the session, prospective Emirates pilots can find out more about the airline’s recruitment process, available opportunities, training programmes, expected career trajectory, and benefits, as well as speak to pilots currently flying with Emirates. More information can be found at https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/pilots/.

Afzal Parambil, Emirates’ country manager, says: “Emirates pilots fly one of the world’s youngest and most modern all wide-body fleet to over 140 destinations across the globe.

"They will have the opportunity to undergo robust in-house training at Emirates’ cutting-edge training facility and will also be based in the vibrant city of Dubai. We look forward to having more pilots from Johannesburg come onboard our airline, as we ramp up our operations globally."

Emirates, with a network of over 140 destinations, is enhancing its fleet by retrofitting 71 Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, refreshing 191 aircraft. The airline is also expanding with new A350s and Boeing 777Xs, supporting its growth and offering pilots opportunities to fly a modern fleet across a global route network.

Based in Dubai, Emirates pilots enjoy a vibrant city with numerous global events and attractions.

Cutting-edge training experience

Emirates offers new pilots comprehensive, evidence-based training at its advanced facilities in Dubai, which include ten simulators.

The airline is also investing US$135 million in a new 63,318 sq. ft. pilot training facility, set to open later this year, featuring six Full Flight Simulator Bays for A350 and 777X aircraft.

Direct entry captain

To pilot Emirates’ new A350 fleet or A380s, candidates must have at least 7,000 hours of experience on multi-crew, multi-engine commercial aircraft.

Accelerated command programme

Designed for experienced Airbus and Boeing Captains currently flying regional routes, Emirates offers an opportunity to advance with a global airline.

Captains with at least 1,000 hours on Airbus fly-by-wire and Boeing aircraft can join as First Officers with an enhanced salary and are eligible for accelerated command upgrades after 700 flying hours and two recurrent checks, typically achieved in just over a year.

First officers – non-type rated

Emirates is recruiting non-type rated first officers, including those with experience on turboprops or jets, offering full training to operate its fleet of 144 Boeing wide-body aircraft. These pilots will also have the opportunity to fly 205 new Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2025.

First officer

Candidates for first officer roles must have multi-engine, multi-crew experience, a valid ICAO Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL), and at least 2,000 hours on aircraft with a maximum take-off weight of 20 tonnes.

More information about the requirements and benefits of each role can be found here: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/pilots/.