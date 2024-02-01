Stay on trend with every email you send

How can you meet 2024’s key marketing trends simply by using your busiest business communication channel – your everyday employee email?
As the CEO of an email signature management and marketing software company, it’s my job to make sure that our customers are on-trend with every email they send, maximising impact and engagement in an ever-changing marketing environment.
In this article, I'll guide you through 2024’s top marketing trends and how to meet them through effective email signature management.
AI and machine learning are driving hyper-personalisation in marketing, and customers increasingly expect to receive personalised, relevant promotional messages.
Rocketseed’s email signature marketing solution delivers ‘one-to-one email marketing at scale’ through every email your staff send.
Want total customer trust in 2024? Then it’s essential that you have robust data privacy and protection policies and practices in place and ensure that your business email signature software provider does too! Your customers are also increasingly aware of their legal data protection rights.
Do your customer communications cut to the chase? In 2024, short-form video platforms (TikTok, YouTube Shorts, etc.) are more popular than ever so it makes sense to use your busiest business communications channel – everyday employee email – to promote your company’s short-form video marketing content.
In 2024 show how authentic your brand is in meeting the concerns and expectations of socially and environmentally conscious customers and make it easy for them to engage, for example:
Some marketing essentials are always on-trend:
Read the full blog on how to Meet 2024's Biggest Marketing Trends with Better Business Email Signature Management to enhance your marketing strategy this year.
