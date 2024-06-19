The most technically advanced email signature software Rocketseed has ever developed

Industries

    19 Jun 2024
    Rocketseed, the leading business email signature management software solution provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of Rocketseed Cloud, a groundbreaking solution for future-proof branded email delivery architecture for clients and new customers. This innovative platform brings the power of Microsoft’s Azure Servers to Rocketseed’s class-leading email signature and banner delivery platform.
    Rocketseed’s North American CEO, Damian Hamp-Adams, says: “Rocketseed Cloud is the most technically advanced email signature software we have ever developed. It represents a significant leap forward in branded email performance, security, and scalability. Our commitment to providing industry-leading support and innovative solutions is unwavering, and Rocketseed Cloud is a testament to that dedication.”

    Supercharged wmail performance and security

    Designed with scalability at its core, Rocketseed Cloud allows a business’s email delivery infrastructure to grow effortlessly. Its infinite scaling of mail flow without intervention ensures no service slowdown, no matter how many emails are being sent. The micro-services architecture enables the scaling of individual server components based on specific needs, ensuring optimal resource use without compromising performance.

    Rocketseed Cloud leverages modern cloud architecture to deliver increased email signature performance and exceptional reliability. With new servers, users will experience faster email processing, higher server speeds, and an impressive 99.9% uptime, significantly enhancing business efficiency. Azure infrastructure's built-in redundancy ensures enhanced data protection and adherence to strict compliance standards, including ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR.

    Agility and enhanced user experience

    One of Rocketseed Cloud's standout features is its flexibility in development and deployment. Independent service development allows for rapid updates without disrupting overall service. This optimisation leads to a smoother user experience, faster task completion, and rapid report loading. This also means you can look forward to more integrations and features being released quicker and without interruption to the service our customers know and love.

    Rock-solid reliability and easy maintenance

    The micro-services architecture ensures that any unlikely issues in one area do not impact the broader system, maintaining operational continuity. Isolated testing and focused maintenance simplify updates and enhancements, reducing the risk of system-wide downtime. This guarantees that your email signature infrastructure remains efficient and up-to-date without interrupting daily operations.

    Seamless support with unmatched 24/7 assistance

    Rocketseed Cloud is designed to be seamless and stress-free, as is our industry-leading 24/7 support. Our 100% human, dedicated tech team is always a phone call away, ensuring a smooth and personalised experience, the foundation of all Rocketseed’s interactions.

    Rocketseed
    Rocketseed is the first-choice email signature management software for both marketers and IT professionals across the globe, compatible with Office 365, Gsuite & Exchange.

