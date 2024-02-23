Ebony+Ivory announces new client win: PwC Africa

With an exceptional run of new account wins, Ebony+Ivory is poised for growth both locally and internationally.

The oldest independent South African advertising agency, Ebony+Ivory, has announced that it has the privilege of being awarded the Communication and Marketing Advisory work for PwC Africa. With this new business acquisition, the agency continues its growth trajectory into 2024. While achieving significant growth with local and global clients, this specialist agency has also set its eyes on expanding its offices into East Africa in the coming year as well, as the agency continues to align to its clients’ needs to expand across the continent.

Ebony+Ivory’s MD, Nombini Mehlomakulu, said: “For the past couple of years we have spent time investing in developing our product offering. Our ability to attract and win blue chip client work in the form of PwC Africa is testament to the investment that we have made and continue to make in our people, our technology and systems.

"Coming into 2024 we have a clear growth strategy to continue to deliver exceptional work for our existing and new clients. We are seeing more and more, how clients need an integrated house of specialist services across traditional and digital marketing with a clear focus on measurement to deliver real, trackable results. We are proud of our service to our long-standing clients, some of whom have been with us for 30 years and our new clients, who are trusting us to partner with them to help grow their brands and their businesses. We are excited by the opportunity to deliver results and make a difference for all our clients in 2024.”