Agriculture News South Africa

    Daybreak Foods, YES Programme partner to combat youth unemployment

    25 Jun 2024
    Daybreak Foods has teamed up with the Youth Employment Service (YES) Programme to tackle youth unemployment in South Africa, offering numerous young individuals the chance to launch their careers in agriculture and related industries.
    Richard Manzini, CEO Daybreak Foods and some of the imcoming YES Programme Candidates
    This collaboration aligns with Daybreak Foods' commitment to social responsibility and economic development, aiming to provide 104 participants with invaluable work experience across all sectors of the company's operations.

    Richard Manzini, Daybreak’s CEO and a key figure in this partnership has been actively involved in promoting opportunities in the agribusiness sector through his presentations at Mpumalanga University and Fort Hare University in recent weeks. His efforts have both highlighted the potential of the agricultural sector in driving economic growth and inspired many young minds to consider agribusiness as a viable and rewarding career path.

    "The impact of such partnerships cannot be overstated. They play a pivotal role in equipping the youth with the necessary skills and experience required to thrive in the competitive job market. Moreover, by focusing on agribusiness, Daybreak Foods is nurturing talent in a sector that is crucial for the country's food security and sustainability," says Manzini.

    Driving transformation in agriculture

    Manzini continues: "Daybreak has to prioritise fulfilling its investment mandate to advance transformation in the agriculture industry, one of the least transformed sectors in the country. Job creation and preservation, including jobs for youth, and creating meaningful economic platforms to address poverty in our host communities, are key to our success.

    "The initiative by Daybreak Foods is a testament to the power of collaboration between the private sector and youth empowerment programmes. It serves as an example for other corporations to follow, emphasizing the importance of investing in the future workforce for the betterment of society as a whole."

    A step towards a prosperous future

    As South Africa continues to grapple with high levels of youth unemployment, it is encouraging to see organisations like Daybreak Foods stepping up to make a difference. The partnership with the YES Programme is more than just a corporate social responsibility endeavour says Manzini, it is a strategic investment in the nation's future and a step towards a more prosperous and inclusive economy.

    “We will write a better future; not because we are re-writing the past. No, simply because the future and present require it of us. It is who we are and our youth are a mainstay of our future," says Manzini.

    For more information on the YES Programme and its impact on youth employment, readers can explore details on the dedicated YES Programme blog. Additionally, those interested in the contributions of Richard Manzini to the agri sector can look forward to updates on Daybreak Foods' social platforms.

