Cure Day Paarl celebrates

A grand tea, rivalling the renowned spread at the Mount Nelson Hotel, was laid out in the staff room of Cure Day Hospitals Paarl to celebrate the hospital’s third accreditation award. This 21-bed facility in the picturesque town of Paarl, Western Cape, received high praise for its achievement.

Staff of Cure Day Hospitals Paarl joins in celebrating the hospital's third accreditation. This 21-bed day hospital is a thriving entity and is showing the way in delivering safe, quality care.

Jacqui Stewart, CEO of Cohsasa, presented the accreditation certificate to hospital manager Anel Scheepers. Stewart expressed heartfelt congratulations, emphasising the difficulty and value of achieving accreditation: “Achieving accreditation is not easy, and if it were, it might not be worth it!” She highlighted that the hospital now meets international standards, standing among the “very best.”

“For health practitioners, this accreditation is particularly meaningful as it signifies adherence to the best guidelines and protocols,” Stewart said. “The challenge we’re seeing currently is staff attitudes, with too many entering the field for a job rather than a passion to help people. However, Cure Day Hospitals are an exception. Our surveyors report that you consistently do the right things, the right way, the first time.

Hospital Manager, Anel Scheepers, receives the Cohsasa accreditation certificate from CEO Jacqui Steward. A tea table fit for a king. One of the staff had a birthday so two celebrations were held on the same day.

“Having achieved accreditation three times, the fourth will be much easier! You are embedding quality in everything you do, making it part of your daily routine without conscious effort or panic over missing documents.

“This is a real achievement. Congratulations and well done.”