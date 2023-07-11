Cure Day Paarl celebrates

Jacqui Stewart, CEO of Cohsasa, presented the accreditation certificate to hospital manager Anel Scheepers. Stewart expressed heartfelt congratulations, emphasising the difficulty and value of achieving accreditation: “Achieving accreditation is not easy, and if it were, it might not be worth it!” She highlighted that the hospital now meets international standards, standing among the “very best.”
“For health practitioners, this accreditation is particularly meaningful as it signifies adherence to the best guidelines and protocols,” Stewart said. “The challenge we’re seeing currently is staff attitudes, with too many entering the field for a job rather than a passion to help people. However, Cure Day Hospitals are an exception. Our surveyors report that you consistently do the right things, the right way, the first time.
“Having achieved accreditation three times, the fourth will be much easier! You are embedding quality in everything you do, making it part of your daily routine without conscious effort or panic over missing documents.
“This is a real achievement. Congratulations and well done.”