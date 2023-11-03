Global award for South Africa health professional

A top figure in South African health improvement circles, Jacqui Stewart of Cohsasa, was honoured this week in Istanbul when the ISQua (International Society for Quality in Health Care) conferred the society’s Life Membership award in recognition of her outstanding achievements in her service to ISQua.

Stewart was appointed as CEO of Cohsasa in 2015 and has since become one of the leading voices for better health care in Africa.

The Life Membership award recognises conspicuous contributions to the purposes of ISQua or the facilitation of those purposes in any activity of ISQua.

The citation reads: The Board observed your valuable and dedicated contributions to the mission of ISQua for many years, which have been outstanding, of an exceptionally high calibre and of immense value to ISQua. Your services to ISQua include a board term from 2017 to 2020 as the first ISQua board member based in Africa.

You have served as a member of the Accreditation Council since 2015 and have been a continuous inspiration for the members of the council and the ISQua Accreditation Team in this role by demonstrating the benefits of accreditation in lower-resourced settings. In particular, we have noticed and valued your insistence that one should not decrease the expectations for the quality of care for anyone, anywhere; what you aim for resonates deeply with the entire ISQua community.

Many of ISQua’s members and friends appreciate how your engagement and hard work brought the ISQua Conference to Cape Town in 2019 and the great hospitality that made the conference both a scientific and experiential success, which is fondly remembered by all who attended.

The Board congratulates you and thanks you! We are thrilled that you have been recognised in this way and we look forward to presenting you with your award.



