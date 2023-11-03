Healthcare Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

COHSASAStoneBonitasBizcommunity.comRestonicSkin RenewalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Healthcare Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    News Healthcare

    Global award for South Africa health professional

    Issued by COHSASA
    30 Sep 2024
    30 Sep 2024
    A top figure in South African health improvement circles, Jacqui Stewart of Cohsasa, was honoured this week in Istanbul when the ISQua (International Society for Quality in Health Care) conferred the society’s Life Membership award in recognition of her outstanding achievements in her service to ISQua.
    Global award for South Africa health professional

    Stewart was appointed as CEO of Cohsasa in 2015 and has since become one of the leading voices for better health care in Africa.  

    The Life Membership award recognises conspicuous contributions to the purposes of  ISQua or the facilitation of those purposes in any activity of ISQua.  

    The citation reads: The Board observed your valuable and dedicated contributions to the mission of ISQua for many years, which have been outstanding, of an exceptionally high calibre and of immense value to ISQua. Your services to ISQua include a board term from 2017 to 2020 as the first ISQua board member based in Africa.

    You have served as a member of the Accreditation Council since 2015 and have been a continuous inspiration for the members of the council and the ISQua Accreditation Team in this role by demonstrating the benefits of accreditation in lower-resourced settings. In particular, we have noticed and valued your insistence that one should not decrease the expectations for the quality of care for anyone, anywhere; what you aim for resonates deeply with the entire ISQua community.  

    Many of ISQua’s members and friends appreciate how your engagement and hard work brought the ISQua Conference to Cape Town in 2019 and the great hospitality that made the conference both a scientific and experiential success, which is fondly remembered by all who attended.  

    The Board congratulates you and thanks you! We are thrilled that you have been recognised in this way and we look forward to presenting you with your award.

    Read more: COHSASA, Jacqui Stewart, healthcare awards, ISQua
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    COHSASA
    The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz