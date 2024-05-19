Corobrik celebrates future of SA architecture at student awards

Corobrik honoured the next generation of architectural talent at the 37th annual Student Architecture Awards, held in Kramerville. The event shows the brickmaker's unwavering commitment to the architectural profession and celebrated the innovation and creativity of South Africa's emerging designers.

Corobrik Chairman Peter Du Trevou, Arran Wood, and Corobrik CEO Nick Booth

"Corobrik is proud to partner with the architectural community and nurture the future of the built environment," said Corobrik CEO Nick Booth, emphasising the company's longstanding legacy of supporting architects and their vision.

The awards, curated in collaboration with universities offering Master of Architecture programmes, provide a platform for students to showcase their talent and launch their careers.

This year's finalists, selected from eight major universities, presented their Master's theses to a panel of judges, competing for a R70,000 grand prize and R12,000 finalist awards.

Wood wins brick prize

The 2023 grand prize was awarded to Arran Wood from the University of the Free State for his project "Spectral Flesh – Remembrance," an exploration of South Africa's forgotten nuclear history.

The judges praised Wood's invaluable contribution to an unrecorded aspect of the nation's past.

Gideon Williams from Nelson Mandela University received a special commendation for his project "The Design of an Archive at King’s Beach, Gqeberha," commended for its innovative exploration of ideas and concepts.

Taryn Glazebrook from the University of Pretoria won the Best Use of Brick award for her project "Marabastad: From Arrival to Revival," showcasing the versatility and sustainability of brick as a building material.

Three decades of excellence

Corobrik marketing support manager Thilo Sidambaram, who has been involved with the awards for over three decades, highlighted the importance of the event in jump-starting careers, building the industry, and designing the future of South Africa's built environment.

"We are honoured to be part of this journey and witness the significant contributions made by these talented individuals to the architectural profession," concluded Booth, reaffirming Corobrik's dedication to fostering the next generation of design leaders.