    Comments sought on ConCourt, SCA nominations

    28 Mar 2024
    28 Mar 2024
    The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is calling for submissions on the suitability or otherwise of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nomination of Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya to the position of chief justice.
    Image source: Evgenyi Lastochkin –
    Image source: Evgenyi Lastochkin – 123RF.com

    The position will become vacant at the end of August this year when the term of office of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo comes to an end.

    Submissions are also sought on the President’s nomination of the chairperson of the Electoral Court, Justice Dumisani Zondi, to the position of the deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

    “Deputy Chief Justice MML Maya and Justice DH Zondi have accepted nomination and on 22 March 2024 submitted the required questionnaire for judges and all the standard documents required of persons who seek to be appointed as judges.

    “Law bodies, members of the public and other interested institutions are invited to make written submissions on the suitability or otherwise of the President’s nominees for appointment as chief justice and deputy president of the SCA respectively, and any other relevant information relevant to the selection process,” the JSC said.

    Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya
    Maya officially appointed Concourt deputy chief justice

    25 Jul 2022

    Comments can be sent to the secretariat of the JSC at az.gro.yraiciduj@enaldnoMM and az.gro.yraiciduj@akalhomalhaahPT with copy to az.gro.yraiciduj@CSJ.

    “All comments must reach the secretariat of the JSC by no later than 2 May 2024. Comments on each nominee must be submitted on separate pages. No comments received after the closing date will be considered.

    “After receipt of comments, the JSC will invite the nominees to attend interviews that will be open to the public. Details of the date, time and venue will be communicated to the media and the public in due course,” the JSC said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Image source: Scott Betts –
