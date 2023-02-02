Comic Con Cape Town announces guest lineup

Comic Con Cape Town has announced the lineup of special guests set to attend this year's festival, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 27 April to 1 May 2024. The festival is an unforgettable experience filled with all things pop culture and gaming while rubbing shoulders with celebrities who bring this world to life.

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen in Lucifer. Source: www.news24.com

Comic Con Cape Town offers fans the opportunity to engage with their favourite stars through panels, autograph signings, photo opportunities, and more.

Headlining this year's event are three distinguished guests whose contributions to film, television, and animation have captivated audiences worldwide.

Comic Con Cape Town announced that the renowned Sean Gunn, known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kraglin and as the on-set Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, will join a lineup of international guests. Sean Gunn will be attending Comic Con Cape Town on the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of the events (27, 28, and 29 April).

Lesley-Ann Brandt, beloved for her portrayal of Mazikeen on the hit television series Lucifer, will also be in attendance. Lesley-Ann Brandt is also set to appear in the upcoming Walking Dead 6-episode spin off which was released this year. Lesley-Ann Brandt will be attending Comic Con Cape Town on the Saturday and Sunday of the event (27 and 28 April).

Additionally, Comic Con Cape Town has announced the return of the generation-transcending Veronica Taylor, who is most renowned for her iconic role as the original English voice of Pokémon's Ash Ketchum as well as various other animated characters. Veronica Taylor will be attending the event on all five days of the festival (27 April to 1 May).

"We are thrilled to welcome Veronica Taylor, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Sean Gunn to Comic Con Cape Town," said marketing manager, Calvin van den Berg. "We have also listened to the community and are excited to also be highlighting local talent too."

This year, Comic Con Cape Town will also be spotlighting 10 cast members from the Netflix live adaption of One Piece, including South Africans Aidan Scott (Helmeppo), Langley Kirkwood (Axe-Hand Morgan), Alexander Maniatis (Captain Kuro), and more! Most of the One Piece cast will be attending Comic Con Cape Town on the Saturday, Sunday, and Wednesday of the festival (27 April, 28 April, and 1 May), but attendance times will slightly differ for each cast member. Be sure to look on Howler to book autograph and photo op sessions to avoid disappointment.

Celebrity appearances are just one exciting aspect of a packed programme that reaches across the festival floor. Filled with a diverse array of exhibitors, showcases, and interactive experiences spanning comics, gaming, cosplay, and more, be sure to check out all the details on the Comic Con website before you go.

Tickets are available here