Changing the rhythm of trucking: RFA conference to ignite road freight sector

The Road Freight Association (RFA) is gearing up for its annual conference, which will be held in Hermanus, Western Cape. Key players, opinion leaders, and experts in the road freight sector will come together for the three-day event, which will take place at the Arabella Hotel & Spa from 24 to 26 May, to network, share innovative ideas, learn, and foster relationships.

Source: Quintin Gellar via Pexels

Promising to be a melting pot of knowledge and collaboration, attendees can look forward to a dynamic conference agenda featuring engaging panel discussions and insightful presentations. "The conference is a highlight on our calendar," says Gavin Kelly, RFA CEO. "It offers a pivotal platform for industry to come together to share and create dialogue that propels our sector forward."

With television presenter Jeremy Maggs anchoring the event as MC, the keynote address at the conference is traditionally delivered by the Minister of Transport – and this year the address will centre around the conference theme, Changing the Rhythm of Trucking. Joining the Minister is a line-up of distinguished speakers including political analyst Ongama Mtimka, logistics expert Professor Jan Havenga, and Athena Executive Director, Devon Palanee. Additionally, RFA CEO Gavin Kelly and RFA chairman Penwell Lunga will give insights into the RFA’s vision for the year.

Attendees can also look forward to the presence of self-proclaimed political activist Evita Bezuidenhout as she shares her unique perspectives on South Africa’s political and social realities.

In addition to the conference programme, delegates can explore an exhibition and truck display, providing interactive engagement with cutting-edge technologies, industry advancements, and innovative solutions. "We look forward to welcoming industry at the conference as we celebrate the backbone of our nation's economy - the road freight sector. Without Trucks, South Africa stops. Let us convene, robustly discuss issues affecting the industry, share insights, and propel our industry forward together," says Kelly.

Registration for the conference is now open on the RFA website.