    #BehindtheCampaign: Auto & General's Suddenly campaign takes national DOOH by storm

    3 May 2024
    According to research by Kantar Media Reactions, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising, including enhanced Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (pDOOH) advertising, has shown significant impact on brand recall, ranging from 46% to 84%.
    This emphasises why brands are progressively acknowledging the value of investing in focused campaigns, and why over 40% of global advertising expenditure is being placed here.

    The latest opportunity in pDOOH, and a first for Auto & General Insurance, is the national takeover, which Robust Marketing, a global media management consultancy, that focuses on media strategy, media planning and media buying, executed for the first time for Telesure, through the launch of Auto & General’s Suddenly campaign. This national takeover involved screening the same advert across 335 sites nationally at the same time.

    “Similar to a home page takeover on a publisher’s website, where a brand’s advertisements dominate the advert space on the site, a pDOOH national takeover uses a specific area and timeslot to screen adverts,” says Jonathan Abrams, managing partner of Robust Marketing.

    “This particular campaign ran over three days at the beginning of March, with the advert screening on 335 DOOH sites simultaneously during peak morning, lunch and late afternoon traffic.”

    The campaign yielded almost half a million impressions collectively and included nearly 60,000 screen plays, offering a meaningful return on investment and ensuring many eyes on Auto & General’s new look.

    The distinctive feature of pDOOH, as opposed to traditional DOOH, lies in its emphasis on audience-centric purchases. This approach harnesses diverse data touchpoints to target specific audience segments while they are on the move.

    “What's truly captivating in the national takeover is the synchronised airing of a single clip across multiple locations,” Abrams elaborates. “This innovative approach ensures widespread exposure to the advertisement, adaptable to any day, whether it's a one-time event, a recurring monthly occurrence, or tailored to a particular region or city. Auto & General's advert was broadcast across national hotspots thrice daily, amplifying its reach significantly.”

    pDOOH offers flexibility and visibility at scale. “The potential applications for a national takeover are boundless for any brand,” Abrams concludes.

    Client: Auto & General

    Johanni - head of marketing 

    Grant - head of brand creative 

    Ingrid - marketing manager 

    Kwanga - marketing assistant 

    Agency: Halo

    Dean – managing partner

    Coenie – executive creative director

    Kelly – creative director

    Jacqui – account director

    Leigh – producer

    Production:

    Production House: Mercy

    Executive Producer: Karen Kloppers

    Post Production: Offline Edit: Beth Roberts TenThree

    Grade: Reg Voges Post CT

    Online: Chad Naidoo Hashtag Post

    Music: Marc Algranti

    Singer: Bongeziwe Mabandla

    Audio: Audio Militia

    Media:

    Media Agency: Robust Marketing

    Jared – CEO

    Jonathan – managing partner

    Taryn – head of strategy

    Paul – strategic lead

    Christian – account director

    Hanlie – head of planning

