Applications open for fourth intake of the ACA Women in Leadership Programme

The programme is open to all women working in marketing and communications at the mid-management level and above and is designed to facilitate personal and institutional efforts towards doing the right thing. By embracing and celebrating the value of previously marginalised and minority groupings based on race, gender, class, age, sexual identity, religion, culture, and ethnicity, we can collectively create a more inclusive and diverse industry.

Led by Shireen Chengadu, an esteemed academic and practitioner specialising in women's leadership, gender studies, and building inclusive organisations, this programme offers a unique blend of expertise and real-world insights. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from industry champions, both men and women, who are actively driving transformative change in their respective sectors.

The programme takes a holistic approach to personal and professional development. It incorporates contextual strategy and personal mastery sessions, supplemented by coaching groups led by professional coaches. These sessions will enable participants to refocus on themselves and establish the necessary foundations to unlock their full leadership potential.

Successful applicants will be expected to attend a total of six one-day programme sessions scheduled between May 2024 and October 2024, as follows:

22 May 2024



19 June 2024



17 July 2024



21 August 2024



18 September 2024



16 October 2024

"It’s been well documented that diversity in leadership teams improves their effectiveness so there should really be no barrier to women excelling in our industry. While women are very well represented up to mid managerial level, there does seem to be a drop in the transition to senior leadership. This is what we hope this programme will help correct. We encourage women who feel they could benefit from this program to apply. As they grow, so does the industry,” says Gillian Rightford, interim executive director at the ACA.

Interested candidates are invited to download and complete the application form by clicking here.

To apply for the Women in Leadership Programme, prospective candidates must send their completed application forms via email to az.oc.asaca@ens by no later than 5pm on Friday, 10 May 2024. By submitting their applications, candidates confirm their availability to attend all six scheduled sessions as indicated on the application form.

Successful applicants will receive notifications confirming their acceptance into the Women in Leadership Programme by Wednesday, 15 May 2024, at the latest.