Loeries and Red & Yellow launch Loeries Learning in Dubai

The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (Red & Yellow) and the Loerie Awards have launched Loeries Learning, a online education platform aimed at empowering professionals in the advertising industry.

Collaboration

The launch of Loeries Learning in Dubai is the latest international expansion of the Red & Yellow brand. The institution says the collaboration will export South Africa’s innovative approaches to a global audience.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Loeries Learning,” said Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of The Loeries.

“This partnership with Red & Yellow signifies our commitment to advancing the skills and expertise of professionals across Africa and the Middle East. With Loeries Learning, professionals will have access to industry-leading online short courses curated by seasoned experts, ensuring they stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of brand communications”.

Industry recognised

Red & Yellow will power the learning experience with each short course including practical exercises and projects designed to challenge and inspire. Upon completion, participants will receive an industry-recognised certificate from Loeries Learning.

Loeries Learning offers a wide range of online short courses powered by Red & Yellow, including Digital Marketing, Digital Marketing Pro, Graphic Design, Project Management, Social Media Marketing, and Design Thinking.

“We are exceptionally proud to further develop our partnership with The Loeries to bring another international expansion to life,” says Verusha Maharaj, managing director at The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.

“As a CHE-accredited institution with a legacy of excellence in education, Red & Yellow is dedicated to equipping professionals with the critical skills needed to thrive in the digital age. Following our expansion of the Red &Yellow brand into Mauritius, Nigeria and Tunisia, Loeries Learning aims to empower individuals in the Middle East region to reach their full potential and make a meaningful impact in the global advertising industry.”



