What's hot in the branded merchandise, apparel, and gifting market?

Many companies have been incorporating ‘athleisure’ elements into their branded clothing to promote a comfortable and relaxed work environment, yet a professional image. Recognising the importance of diversity and inclusivity, there is also a growing trend towards offering a wider range of styles, cuts and sizes in corporate uniforms to ensure that all staff members are comfortable.

While the corporate mainstays of black, white, grey and navy remain popular, the introduction of sublimation printing brings modern and vibrant colour palettes and patterns into clothing designs. Colours are in as brands look to go bold yet sophisticated, infusing personality and individuality into any uniform while being tasteful and professional.

Personalisation has been a growing trend, but it’s now going next level with full customisation - from choosing colours and materials to adding unique designs and embellishments, through to the packaging and delivery - customers crave products that reflect their individuality.

The caveat of course is that while clients are looking for bespoke options and styling, they still need the assurance that any uniform or apparel programme will be available from suppliers for at least a few years for consistency.