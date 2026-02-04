2Stories named Best Medium-sized Agency of the Year at the International Content Marketing Awards

Content marketing agency 2Stories has been named Best Medium-sized Agency of the Year at the 2025 International Content Marketing Awards (ICMAs) in London, earning major international recognition in its first year entering the global awards programme.

Run by the Content Marketing Association, the ICMAs attract entries from agencies and brands in over 30 countries and are judged by more than 170 content marketing experts. The Agency of the Year Grand Prix recognises all-round excellence, including financial performance, client retention, new-business success, team development, and creative and effectiveness outcomes.

For 2Stories, the win marks a significant milestone in the agency’s growth – and a global benchmark moment.

“2Stories was founded on a simple belief: when you put people first – your team, your audiences, your clients – the work becomes irresistible,” says Anelde Greeff, co-founder and co-CEO of 2Stories. “Happy people make great work. Great work creates happy clients. And happy clients stay.”

Five years on from a two-person start, the 41-person distributed agency now works with some of South Africa’s largest institutions, as well as global organisations tackling urgent social challenges. Growth has been steady, strategic and values-driven, with client retention, new business and creative excellence reinforcing one another.

Alongside the Agency of the Year title, 2Stories also received two category wins from eight nominations, reflecting the depth and consistency of its work, particularly in financial services and internal communications:

Best Inter-company Engagement: Silver – My Blue Book (Standard Bank Group)



Silver – (Standard Bank Group) Best Financial Content: Bronze – The Messy Middle (Genfin)

Joanne Hope, co-founder and co-CEO of 2Stories, adds: “Much of our work happens in complex content ecosystems where governance, scale and clarity are non-negotiable. Those constraints don’t limit creativity, they sharpen it. This recognition belongs to our multidisciplinary team, our trusted clients and collaborators that values carefully crafted content.”

Founded in Cape Town in 2020, 2Stories continues to grow its local and international footprint. Its success at the ICMAs reflects both its momentum and its ambition to build global credibility from South Africa.

For more information, visit 2Stories.co.za

About 2Stories:

2Stories is a global content marketing agency based in Cape Town, South Africa. We help brands shift away from what they want to say and towards what people actually want to hear. Our philosophy is based on our belief that brands that act like interesting supporting characters in their audience’s lives are the ones people choose to cast in their real-life stories. That’s why we believe soft sell is the smart sell. Our team brings together strategists, editors, journalists, designers, and others who combine creative storytelling with strategic clarity to deliver work that sparks connection, ignites conversation, builds community, and delivers measurable results.

We work with leading organisations in financial services, healthcare, retail, and more – creating content ecosystems that engage audiences and build long-term brand equity.

2Stories forms part of The Up&Up Group (formerly M&C Saatchi Group South Africa), one of Africa’s leading independent creative groups of companies and 100% South African-owned.

For more information, visit 2Stories.co.za.



