2025 Diners Club Barista of the Year announced

Now in its third year, the Diners Club Barista of the Year competition continues to grow from strength to strength. This year, a remarkable 11,260 verified votes were cast—an impressive 73% increase on last year’s tally.

After careful counting, eight outstanding finalists emerged:

• Estiaan Lizamore, Elvis Brew, Noordheuwel, Gauteng

• Esam Mahlangu, Olivia’s Coffee Shop, Northcliff, Gauteng

• Roderick Portecaro, Yummyness, Kempton Park, Gauteng

• Ranga Melusi, Vida e caffè, Selby, Gauteng

• Sebusisio Lucky, Bem Bom, Meadowdale, Gauteng

• Mahlatse Mahloko, Starbucks, Checkers Hyper, Mall of Africa, Midrand, Gauteng

• Brian Moyo, Royal Coffee Roasters, Meyersdal, Gauteng

• Dion Ndlovu, Now Coffee, Glenashley, KwaZulu-Natal

Ultimately, it was Estiaan Lizamore of Elvis Brew, Noordheuwel, Gauteng, who claimed the title of Diners Club Barista of the Year 2025.

The Diners Club Barista of the Year competition celebrates the art of coffee-making, honouring the talented baristas—the true Day Makers—who transform beans into moments of joy. More than a contest, it’s a platform for coffee shops and baristas to shine, inspire, and lead within the coffee community.

With no entry fee, the competition offers cafés the chance to showcase their star baristas, highlight their creativity and skill, elevate their reputation, deepen customer loyalty, and attract new patrons.

Participating merchants are provided with a prominent QR code to display in-store, making it easy for customers to vote for their favourite barista—one vote per till slip. This seamless system integrates naturally into the customer experience, turning every coffee purchase into an opportunity to support their chosen contender.

Over the course of four months, Diners Club actively markets the competition through its social media channels, profiling the baristas and driving new customers into coffee shops to enjoy their craft and cast their votes.

The 2025 competition saw a surge in participation, with entries rising to 194 establishments and 278 baristas—more than double last year’s numbers. This year’s celebration of coffee culture concluded with Estiaan Lizamore being crowned the prestigious champion for 2025, in recognition of his exceptional craft and the joy he brings to his customers at Elvis Brew.

To mark the achievement, a video interview with the champion and his coffee shop will be shared across Diners Club’s social media platforms, and an in-depth feature article will be published in Signature Magazine.

In celebration of his achievement, here are Estiaan’s words: “I’m truly honoured to hold the title of Diners Club Barista of the Year 2025, and I’m deeply grateful to Elvis Brew and Diners Club for this opportunity. There’s no greater feeling than being recognised for doing what you truly love. My motto is simple: to make the very best coffee. For me, it’s about more than coffee—it’s about pouring love into every cup. I look forward to sharing my passion and inviting you to join me on this exciting journey.”