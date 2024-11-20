2024's biggest podcasts in South Africa according to Apple

Apple has revealed its highly anticipated year-end podcast charts, showcasing the most popular shows and episodes of 2024 in South Africa.

MacG interviewed Errol Musk in their latest episode. Source: YouTube.

Localised for listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions, these charts highlight global podcasting trends while celebrating unique regional favourites.

It is no surprise that Podcast and Chill has made the list. MacG and his co-hosts have built a reputation for speaking candidly about controversial, sensitive, and trending topics with the latest episode starring Elon Musk's father, Errol.

Top ten: