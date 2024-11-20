2024's biggest podcasts in South Africa according to Apple
Apple has revealed its highly anticipated year-end podcast charts, showcasing the most popular shows and episodes of 2024 in South Africa.
MacG interviewed Errol Musk in their latest episode. Source: YouTube.
Localised for listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions, these charts highlight global podcasting trends while celebrating unique regional favourites.
It is no surprise that Podcast and Chill has made the list. MacG and his co-hosts have built a reputation for speaking candidly about controversial, sensitive, and trending topics with the latest episode starring Elon Musk's father, Errol.
Top ten:
- Diary of a CEO
- Podcast and Chill with MacG
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- The subtle art of not giving a f*ck with Mark Manson
- Wisdom and Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba
- The Huberman Lab with Andrew Huberman
- What now?, with Trevor Noah
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- True Crime South Africa
- The psychology of your twenties with Jemma Sbeg