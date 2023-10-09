The top 5 skills needed for a career in digital

In an age where emojis speak louder than words, GIFs tell stories, and hashtags are part of our everyday language, it's clear that the digital world is where the action is. And to thrive in this exhilarating realm, you need the right set of skills to conquer the digital universe. Red & Yellow is here to serve as your guide to the top five skills needed today to carve out a successful career in digital tomorrow.

Digital dexterity Digital natives are known for their ability to navigate the web with ease. But there's more to digital dexterity than just swiping right. You need to be adaptive to change, from keeping up with the platforms you know to mastering emerging technologies. Digital dexterity means being able to keep up with the times and anticipating the next big thing – before it hits the mainstream. Creative storytelling In a world flooded with content, telling a compelling story is your secret weapon. Make sure you keep your creative spirit strong, and ensure you continuously practice crafting narratives that captivate, entertain, and resonate with your audience. Whether it's a witty tweet or a visually stunning Instagram post, let your storytelling skills shine through. Data wizardry Data isn't just numbers – it's your digital crystal ball. Having a strong data-driven approach to every aspect of your work will empower you to interpret data trends, gain insights, and make informed decisions. You'll become a wizard at using data to fine-tune your strategies and achieve remarkable results. UX magic Bad navigation and outdated design accounts for 61% of users leaving websites. The solution? Better UX and UI. UX, or user experience, is the secret sauce behind every successful digital product. Understanding what makes digital interfaces work will give you the edge in a career in digital – from website design to mobile app navigation, you'll know how to make every click a pleasure. Digital marketing Jedi skills The digital world is a battlefield, and you need to be a marketing Jedi to conquer it. Having a thorough knowledge of the art of online advertising, search engine optimisation, and social media strategies, will make you a true digital marketing warrior.



Red & Yellow's approach to mastering these five skills isn't just about textbooks and exams. It's a vibrant, dynamic learning experience that encourages creativity, innovation, and out-of-the-box thinking. They believe in hands-on learning, where you roll up your sleeves and dive headfirst into real-world digital challenges. Plus, you can study full-time, part-time or 100% online depending on where you are in your career journey or life stage.

So, if you've ever dreamed of a career in the digital world, now's your chance. The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business is your portal to the future. They don't just teach you the skills; they nurture your digital spirit and set you on a path to success in the digital cosmos.

