Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) has launched the Debut Alumni Accelerator Programme, scheduled to take place between September and November 2023. This is an extension of the Debut Programme, which provided emerging artists with the tools and support that they needed to implement and launch their creative projects over the span of three years.

Funded by the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC), the Debut Alumni Accelerator Programme highlights the importance of income generation within the creative sector, while strengthening the alumnus relationship with BASA. Each graduate will receive a grant to curate their creative hustle. This financial support will empower them to plan and execute impactful events that will enable income for their creative ventures.

The aim of this short-term programme is to maximise the impact of the programme by further assisting the second wave of alumni with assigned mentorship opportunities and grants. The 24 Debut Programme alumni are preparing concepts and budgets for their creative proposals in all nine provinces in South Africa. ‘Creative hustles’ refers to innovative and entrepreneurial pursuits that involve the application of one’s creative skills and talents to generate income or create opportunities for personal growth. These hustles encompass a wide range of creative fields, including art, design, brand activations, photography, music, and more.

BASA Programmes manager, Zanele Madiba says: “The Debut Alumni Programme is a much-needed platform to nurture young artists’ creative entrepreneurship journey and accelerate their growth. This programme is a catalyst that will turn their talents into income generating creative enterprises, thereby contributing to the development of the creative and cultural sector in South Africa.”

To further support the alumni on their journey, BASA will assign a mentor to each participant. These mentors are experienced professionals in the creative and cultural sector and will provide guidance, advice, and support throughout the planning and execution process of the creative hustles. The mentorship aspect adds an extra layer of professional development and ensures that the alumni have all the support they need to overcome any challenge they may encounter, ultimately enhancing their skills and expertise.

About the programme

The Debut Programme is designed to provide information and skills development to emerging artists in all nine provinces of South Africa. Through strategic partnerships with community arts centres, local government and relevant agencies, the programme assists artists with everything from ideation to venture implementation. The programme contributes to the development of participants’ nascent, local talent, giving them that all-important ‘break’ in their careers, and assisting them in recognising and harnessing their unique assets and social capital within their respective communities. The programme supports emerging artists with knowledge and skills development, enabling them to shift from amateur to professional.



