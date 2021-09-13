Northlink College launches "The Link Show"- livestream

Northlink College recently launched its first online talk show called "The Link Show", broadcasted live via the college's social media channels, Facebook and YouTube. The show launched in collaboration with Nickay Productions and was broadcast and streamed live every Thursday at midday during August. This provided Northlink with the opportunity to utilise this platform to celebrate TVET Month as per the Department of Higher Education and Training's (DHET) annual calendar.