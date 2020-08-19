Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Education Company news South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The art and science of insights

19 Aug 2020
Issued by: AAA School of Advertising
Many of today's most successful companies have one thing in common - they are powered by insightful strategic thinkers and creative minds who have mastered both the art and the science of being customer-centric.
As we navigate the highly complex and unpredictable landscape of the world today, it has never been more important to master the three key I’s of Insight:

Insightfulness: the art of having an insightful mindset, approach and soft skills

Insights: the science of building an insightful knowledge base of your customer and translating this knowledge into actionable insights

Insights for impact: both art and science in applying insight to your strategy, customer journey and developing creative executions that connect with your target audience in a more meaningful, engaging and relevant way.

This unique and practical course is taught by an industry expert during live online lectures. Guiding you along your path of discovery is a toolkit with resources, including best practise examples, top tips by industry experts and templates to apply to your brand. The course creates the space for you to connect with like-minded professionals and discuss real business challenges, whilst also giving you the space to reflect and refine your own soft skills.

Insightful Marketing takes place from 1 September to the 22 September 2020. It is on offer at a 30% discount @ only R4,999. Spaces are limited, so visit our website to download the course outline and apply https://www.aaaschool.ac.za/insightful-marketing/.

Email for any questions/enquiries or to discuss group bookings.

To view upcoming AAA Executive Training courses click https://www.aaaschool.ac.za/executive-training/.

AAA School of AdvertisingTogether with advertising agencies, design companies, media agencies and marketers as strong partners, the AAA's vision is to set and maintain globally recognised standards for world class education and training of students.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Related

D&AD announces winners for New Blood Awards 2020 including two SA entries!10 Jul 2020
AAA launches The Ad Room to identify scholars with a passion for marketing and advertising1 Jul 2020
Tech TerrainHow important is a brand name in modern agriculture?24 Jun 2020
FCB JoburgTseliso Rangaka appointed group chief creative officer at FCB and Hellocomputer Johannesburg11 Feb 2020
Dr Ludi Koekemoer new acting CEO of AAA School of Advertising31 Jan 2020
ACA announces board of directors for 2019/20206 Aug 2019
ACA sells AAA School of Advertising stake to Richfield11 Jun 2018
#OneShow2018: SA's bronze student campaign winner9 May 2018

News


Show more

Let's do Biz