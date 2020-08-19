WomensMonth: Kriya Gangiah; 'we need to push past the ceiling'

Media personality Kriya Gangiah is known for her presenting, acting and MC skills but she is also a digital brand specialist and is the founder of Kri8tive Media, a digital agency focused on assisting businesses in need of growing an online presence.

Kriya Gangiah, founder of Kri8tive Media.

After everything you’ve achieved in your career, do you feel that you’ve done enough to represent women in the industry?

I think there is so much more that can be done. One never feels like it is enough. Even though I have done a lot, I still know that there is so much more I can achieve. There are so many more things I can do to better represent women in my industry. Every day I am pushing, thinking of what’s next that I can do. Stopping now would just represent that there is a ceiling. We need to push past it.

How important is social media management to businesses in South Africa? Is there still a lot of growth required in this sector?

What are the main challenges you face when implementing social media campaigns for businesses in SA?

Do you think the female voice is represented in a powerful way in entertainment and the media sector?

Do you think the future of marketing/media will benefit from more female leadership?

What are your personal tips on getting to the top in this competitive industry, specifically as a woman?

Stay in your own lane and focus on what you want to achieve.

What is your hope for the next or future generations of women in the marketing/media industry?

I hope for equal opportunities and the freedom to grow and develop the industry. It is really time now to make this happen. Our industry needs it.

And what is your key message to fellow women this Women’s Month?

