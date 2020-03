The Target Group Index (TGI) data set - Empowering students and business leaders of tomorrow alongside the University of Pretoria

The TGI (Target Group Index) survey, of which Ask Afrika owns the South African rights, is the global standard for integrated and rich consumer profiling. TGI is used by the majority of top 50 advertisers in South Africa, as well as by diverse media owners and agencies. TGI complements local and global currencies and offers the most comprehensive insights into consumer demographics, behaviour, product and brand usage with rich attitudinal statements. TGI empowers strategic solutions that can help to improve a brand's competitive positioning. It empowers unique selling propositions through rich consumer profiles.

24-25 March 2020



23-24 June 2020



28-29 September 2020

Utilising the Target Group Index (TGI) for practical market(ing) insights short course:

There is a need in the corporate environment for practical training and in 2019, TGI took hands with like-minded tertiary institutions to train in excess of 300 students on the implementation of TGI in the world of marketing. One success story was the collaboration with the IIE Vega campuses where Honours graduates from the strategic brand communication and strategic brand management fields, together with undergraduates in brand, creative and digital marketing programmes, were trained to not only use the Choices platform but also design relevant outputs for clients during their Brand Challenge Week. From an academic and corporate perspective, it is important to empower young millennials and Generation Zs with the right information, research skillsets and databases to enable them to make informed decisions for the brands they will represent in the corporate world.(Michele O'Hara: National Brand Challenge Navigator 2019).In 2020, Ask Afrika is rolling out this initiative to more tertiary institutions. In partnership with the University of Pretoria's Department of Marketing Management and Enterprises University of Pretoria, a new two-day short course is available. This two-day short course aims to equip marketers, data scientists, engineers, analysts and business consultants with the theoretical background in marketing followed by the practical skillset to utilise TGI's database. Delegates are sure to refresh, rethink and reshape their current and future use of data to drive market(ing) decisions. This hands-on course could be the key to unlock deeper insights from existing data, directly impacting the triple bottom line.(Dr Liezl-Marié van der Westhuizen: Senior lecturer, Department of Marketing Management, University of Pretoria).Three training dates are available: 24-25 March 2020, 23-24 June 2020, 28-29 September 2020. Following the recent success of winning the Jenny Davis Award at the TGI Global Conference, Ask Afrika is committed to constantly driving innovation, empowering the business leaders of tomorrow with relevant consumer information enabling confidence when making strategic business decisions.