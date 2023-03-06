Industries

Call for submissions for the NFVF Female Filmmaker Project

6 Mar 2023
The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has partnered with Yellowbone Entertainment, the KZN Film Commission (KZNFC), and the SABC, to create the NFVF Female Filmmaker Project.
Source:
Source: www.pixabay.com

The initiative aims to bring together ten talented women from underrepresented backgrounds annually for the next three years to collaborate on film projects.

Enhancing skills

This year, the project's focus is on exploring the multiverse theme in the context of modern-day South Africa. By participating in the program, female filmmakers will have the opportunity to enhance their skills, broaden their knowledge, and establish important industry connections under the mentorship of Yellowbone Entertainment.

The multiverse theme allows filmmakers to explore parallel realities in imaginative and creative ways, whether through science-fiction elements or grappling with issues across multiple universes. Yellowbone Entertainment encourages submissions that explore the intersection of the multiverse theme and modern-day South Africa.

The perks and challenges of Jozi's film industry
The perks and challenges of Jozi's film industry

By 2 days ago

"The Female Filmmaker Project offers participants mentorship, professional training, and access to resources to enhance their skills and knowledge in the film industry," said Makhosazana Khanyile, CEO of the National Film and Video Foundation. "We are excited to collaborate with Yellowbone Entertainment, KZN Film Commission, and the SABC on this project, which provides a unique opportunity for underrepresented women filmmakers to network, create impactful films, and explore the possibilities of the multiverse theme."

Empowering environment

"Our mission is to create a supportive and empowering environment for women in the film industry and provide them with the resources and exposure they need to succeed," said Layla Swart, managing director of Yellowbone Entertainment. "At Yellowbone Entertainment, we believe that promoting diversity and representation in the film industry is crucial, and we are thrilled to offer this fantastic opportunity for female filmmakers from diverse backgrounds to come together and create meaningful films that explore the possibilities of the multiverse theme in the context of South Africa."

To be considered for the Female Filmmaker Project, submissions must meet certain criteria, including a clear vision for the multiverse theme and a demonstration of technical proficiency. A panel will review submissions and select the ten participants based on the strength of their proposals.

