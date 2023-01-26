5 unmissable Joburg Film Festival films

Utama

In Utama, an elderly Quechua couple live a tranquil life in the arid Bolivian highlands. While Virginio takes their small herd of llamas out to graze, Sisa keeps house and walks for miles to fetch precious water. When an uncommonly long drought threatens everything they know, they must decide whether to stay and maintain their traditional way of life or admit defeat and move in with family members in the city.

Silence in the Dust

After being diagnosed with advanced staged pneumoconiosis from working in a quartz powder factory in Guangdong, Dazhang returns to his hometown and shares the suffering with his entire family.

2022 Special Jury Prize & Taiwan International Documentary Festival Visionary Award-winning Silence in the Dust is directed by Li Wei.

Shimoni

Shimoni examines the life of a teacher who is sent back to the village where he was raised after being releasde from prison. He’s forced to re-jig his life in a community that he left behind, doing manual jobs that are alien to him.

Music is my Life

Music is my Life provides an engaging account of the life of Joseph Shabalala and his rise to international fame with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, including the group’s contributions to Paul Simon’s Graceland, which, despite breaking defying the cultural boycott, went on to become one of South Africa’s most-loved albums.

The Cloud & The Man

Shot in soulful black and white, The Cloud & The Man explores Manik’s uneventful life. His father passes away one day and he is served a month’s notice to vacate the rented house. Just when the world around him starts to fall apart, Manik meets someone that would change his life for good – a cloud. A unique love story unfolds, propelling Manik on a rollercoaster journey of faith, betrayal, belief and warmth.

