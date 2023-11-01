Paxton Fielies releases "23:23", a diary entry in music form

South Africa's music sensation, Paxton Fielies is back and ready to set the music scene ablaze with the release of her much-anticipated sophomore album, 23:23.

Image supplied

The album promises to be a musical journey through the highs and lows of relationships, offering a deeply personal glimpse into Fielie's experiences in her twenties.

The album title 23:23 is inspired by the singer turning 23 years old in 2023. The album features previous singles Touch and Go and the recently released Be There featuring Majorsteez, which have garnered widespread acclaim.

The brand new single So High, featuring Shekhinah, is a powerful anthem that empowers women, encouraging them to take up space and love themselves unapologetically. "

The release is bound to be a standout moment in South African music.

We recently spoke...

What is your purpose?

Honestly, I’m still on that journey of rediscovery and finding what my true calling is, but I truly feel that my purpose is to unite, move, and inspire people through my music.

What does music mean to you?

Music is a language that has no barriers; it’s the way in which I fully express myself and tell my story.

My music is about…

Sharing experiences that people can relate to, whether it be my own or someone else's; however the foundation of my music will always be love in various aspects and different forms.

What is your motto?

If you can dream it, you can be it, just believe it.

Fame is about…

Fame is a tool I can use to inspire people and create awareness around the things that truly matter.

Retirement will happen when…

Retirement will happen when I take my last breath. I genuinely love what I do and feel blessed that I’m able to do it.

I don't do…

…or take part in anything that won’t bring me joy and peace.

I would love to co-write with…

Jade Thirwall.

Image supplied

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

I get inspired by the people around me and their journeys as they navigate their way through life, so wherever there are people I suppose.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

The most enjoyable aspect of my work is being able to do what I love and being able to share that experience with whoever is willing to listen.

The song you must do during every show?

It has to be Angifuni. It was my first single off of my debut album and is such a fun song to perform!

Any funny moments on stage?

I’ve had quite a few, but I would have to say one of the funniest moments was when a lady jumped on stage to hug me while I was performing and wouldn’t let go. It was actually a really sweet moment, but what made it funny was that she was really drunk and sang the song for me!

My heroes are…

My family, friends and supporters. I’ve been blessed with an amazing support structure and wouldn’t be where I am without them!

My style icon is…

My style icon right now is Zendaya; she is so effortlessly chic!

What is your most treasured possession?

My family (blood-related and bond-related).

It's your round, what are you drinking?

I don’t think you’ll ever understand my obsession with the cooldrink Coca-Cola , it’s on its way to becoming my source of hydration��

Dream gig to do?

An international tour at O2 in London and Madison Square Garden in New York are a must for me.

What makes you stand out?

Honestly, I think it’s my name which I thank my grandma for because I don’t think there are many Paxtons in this industry. So it’s my name.

Any nicknames?

Some people call me Pax, but I welcome all nicknames.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

I would probably be a radio host. That was always in my top 2 when thinking of a career choice.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Grounded, loving, passionate, happy and goofball.

Five must have songs on your Spotify playlist please

Right now it would have to be Little Things by Jorja Smith; Losing you by Flo; Congratulate by AKA; Prodigal by Madison Ryann Ward ft Benji and Be There by Paxton ft MajorSteez.

Greatest movie ever made?

Frozen. It was the first movie I ever cried for.

What book are you reading?

The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz

Image supplied

What song changed your life?

The song that changed my life is called Let Go by PJ Morton and The Walls Group.

Who do you love?

I love God, always and forever.

Top of your bucket list?

To open a music school.

Your greatest achievement?

Being able to love and opening myself up to receiving it.

What do you complain about most often?

I complain about not believing in myself as much as I should, I’m getting there though. I also complain about the fact that they don’t have sushi at the cinemas, like what’s that about?

Happiness is…

Happiness is unclipping your bra after a long day of work.

On stage, I tend to…

On stage, I tend to forget the words to my own songs. It’s honestly embarrassing at this point .

The best life lesson you have learned?

The best life lesson I’ve learned is to never take life too seriously.

What has been your favorite journey so far?

Discovering who I am and who I am called to be!

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I love doing charity work and getting taking part in initiatives that change the trajectory of others’ lives.

Wishes and dreams?

That I will be able to do what I love for the people I love, hopefully for a very long time.