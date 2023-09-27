MusicExchange: Selim Kagee releases collaborative EP, Love Notes

Selim Kagee has just released a collaborative EP titled Love Notes with saxophonist Don Vino. The EP seamlessly blends vintage pop and adult contemporary love songs, offering a delightful musical experience.

Recognising Kagee's impressive vocal abilities, Classic Feel magazine hails him as a powerful addition to the adult contemporary and crossover music scene, alongside well-known luminaries such as Bocelli, Groban, Pavarotti, and Bublé.

Image supplied

Now Selim Kagee and Don Vino present 'Love Notes'; duet concert of timeless love songs at Baxter Concert Hall on 6 Oct 2023 at 8pm.

The show will be a collaboration, blending Selim's rich voice with Don Vino's saxophone.

The duo promise fresh interpretations of classics like Il Mondo and She (from the movie Notting Hill, arranged by Capetonian Dr Trevor Jones) interspersed with interesting stories of their musical journeys. 'Love Notes' delivers an unforgettable experience with captivating performances and heartfelt expressions.

I recently chatted to Selim Kagee...

What is your purpose?

To create artistic experiences that inspire me and in turn offer it to people who are also inspired by it.

What does music mean to you?

It’s a way to express and release emotions and also a vehicle to experience and reflect on the human experience of life and to make things … ok again.

My music is about…

Shifting people’s emotions in a positive way, through the themes of inspiration, romance, nostalgia and warmth.

What is your motto?

If they can do it, so can I.

Fame is about…

Reaching as many people as possible in order to make it easier to gift them with your art so they may experience positive emotions.

Retirement will happen when…

A creative never retires from expressing themselves and if they do, they’re dead.

I don't do…

Coke

I would love to co-write with…

David Foster and Sarah McLachlan.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

I draw it from extracting the juice from everyday life experiences that are meaningful. Not necessarily profound, but any event that could be dramatised.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Creating music with other musicians.

The song you must do during every show?

Cry For Love

Any funny moments on stage?

In one of my first musical theatre shows I was wearing a lapel mic on my cheek. After my scene, I left the stage and went backstage to take a pee. All of a sudden I heard the entire audience burst out with laughter. Turned out the sound engineer forgot to turn my mic off … could’ve been worse!

My style icon is…

Natalie Labuschagne for her understated elegance and thoughtful approach to styling herself for any event or moment and not lettering her clothes wear her.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Novak Djokovic for his work ethic, focus and conviction.

What is your most treasured possession?

I try not to be overly hung up about losing possessions, but one that I use all the time would be my laptop.

It's your round, what are you drinking?

Filtered water or a protein shake.

Dream gig to do?

Greek Theatre (Los Angeles) Open Air

What makes you stand out?

The timbre of my voice.

Image supplied

Any nicknames?

Hmmm, none that have stuck.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

A graphic designer and fine artist

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Inspiring, empowering, hasty, thoughtful, meticulous.

Five must have songs on your Spotify playlist please

Eye of the Tiger by Survivor.

Angel by Sarah McLachlan.

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face by George Michael.

Sussudio by Phil Collins.

Pietà, Signore by Sacred Aria.

Greatest movie ever made?

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

What book are you reading?

The next book I’d like to read is Rick Rubin’s The Creative Act: A Way of Being. I love his approach to the creative process.

What song changed your life?

Perhaps Billie Jean For the dynamic performance and showmanship that ignited something in me.

Who do you love?

My family, my wife, my kids.

What is your favourite Word?

Thank you!

Top of your bucket list?

Attending the tennis French Open in Paris for a week.

Your greatest achievement?

Learning to sing. It was a belief that changed overnight, but took over a decade to get to a professional level.

What do you complain about most often?

Processed food.

What is your biggest fear?

Being unworthy.

Happiness is…

A sunny day or upbeat music driving on Chapman’s Peak

On stage, I tend to…

Dress in a way I wouldn't in everyday life.

The best life lesson you have learned?

If you chip away at something constantly every day, you’ll gradually achieve it.

This process might be time-consuming, involving various paths and even unexpected outcomes. However, when you reflect on your journey, you will astonish yourself, experiencing a lasting sense of fulfilment that endures over time.

What has been your favorite journey so far?

Self-growth and getting to discover my authentic self by peeling back the layers that were clouding it. My music career journey has forced me to push myself and breakdown my preconceived limitations allowing me to grow. With the growth comes the fulfilment.

Wishes and dreams?

To connect, inspire, give joy through music with as many people as possible across the world.

Social Media

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SelimKagee

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/selimkagee

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selimkagee

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/selimkagee