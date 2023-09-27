MusicExchange: Selim Kagee releases collaborative EP, Love Notes

Recognising Kagee's impressive vocal abilities, Classic Feel magazine hails him as a powerful addition to the adult contemporary and crossover music scene, alongside well-known luminaries such as Bocelli, Groban, Pavarotti, and Bublé.
Now Selim Kagee and Don Vino present 'Love Notes'; duet concert of timeless love songs at Baxter Concert Hall on 6 Oct 2023 at 8pm.
The show will be a collaboration, blending Selim's rich voice with Don Vino's saxophone.
The duo promise fresh interpretations of classics like Il Mondo and She (from the movie Notting Hill, arranged by Capetonian Dr Trevor Jones) interspersed with interesting stories of their musical journeys. 'Love Notes' delivers an unforgettable experience with captivating performances and heartfelt expressions.
I recently chatted to Selim Kagee...
To create artistic experiences that inspire me and in turn offer it to people who are also inspired by it.
It’s a way to express and release emotions and also a vehicle to experience and reflect on the human experience of life and to make things … ok again.
Shifting people’s emotions in a positive way, through the themes of inspiration, romance, nostalgia and warmth.
If they can do it, so can I.
Reaching as many people as possible in order to make it easier to gift them with your art so they may experience positive emotions.
A creative never retires from expressing themselves and if they do, they’re dead.
Coke
David Foster and Sarah McLachlan.
I draw it from extracting the juice from everyday life experiences that are meaningful. Not necessarily profound, but any event that could be dramatised.
Creating music with other musicians.
Cry For Love
In one of my first musical theatre shows I was wearing a lapel mic on my cheek. After my scene, I left the stage and went backstage to take a pee. All of a sudden I heard the entire audience burst out with laughter. Turned out the sound engineer forgot to turn my mic off … could’ve been worse!
Natalie Labuschagne for her understated elegance and thoughtful approach to styling herself for any event or moment and not lettering her clothes wear her.
Novak Djokovic for his work ethic, focus and conviction.
I try not to be overly hung up about losing possessions, but one that I use all the time would be my laptop.
Filtered water or a protein shake.
Greek Theatre (Los Angeles) Open Air
The timbre of my voice.
Hmmm, none that have stuck.
A graphic designer and fine artist
Inspiring, empowering, hasty, thoughtful, meticulous.
Eye of the Tiger by Survivor.
Angel by Sarah McLachlan.
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face by George Michael.
Sussudio by Phil Collins.
Pietà, Signore by Sacred Aria.
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The next book I’d like to read is Rick Rubin’s The Creative Act: A Way of Being. I love his approach to the creative process.
Perhaps Billie Jean For the dynamic performance and showmanship that ignited something in me.
My family, my wife, my kids.
Thank you!
Attending the tennis French Open in Paris for a week.
Learning to sing. It was a belief that changed overnight, but took over a decade to get to a professional level.
Processed food.
Being unworthy.
A sunny day or upbeat music driving on Chapman’s Peak
Dress in a way I wouldn't in everyday life.
If you chip away at something constantly every day, you’ll gradually achieve it.
This process might be time-consuming, involving various paths and even unexpected outcomes. However, when you reflect on your journey, you will astonish yourself, experiencing a lasting sense of fulfilment that endures over time.
Self-growth and getting to discover my authentic self by peeling back the layers that were clouding it. My music career journey has forced me to push myself and breakdown my preconceived limitations allowing me to grow. With the growth comes the fulfilment.
To connect, inspire, give joy through music with as many people as possible across the world.
