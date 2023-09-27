2023 Street Lines Skate Tournament announced

The Street Lines Skate Tournament returns to Thrashers Skatepark for the third time on 30 September 2023. The country's best skaters will battle it out for their share of the prize purse and to see who will be crowned event champions.

Natalie Bramley, Pro Women competitor. Image supplied

The Street Lines Skate Tournament presented by LW Mag and Dragon Energy Drink in association with Dickies, Garmin and GoPro, returns to Thrashers Skatepark for the third time on 30 September 2023. The country’s best skaters will battle it out for their share of the prize purse and to see who will be crowned event champions.

The legendary Thrashers Skatepark boasts a variety of obstacles for competitors to make use of during their runs, and to showcase their skills. The event will feature invited athletes from around South Africa competing in the Men’s and Women’s Divisions, and is also open to up-and-coming skaters to put their skills to the test.

Through the qualifying rounds, competitors will be pitted against each other and judges will be looking for use-of-park, variation, style and tricks to make their selection of skaters advancing into the finals. Competitors will be competing for their share of the R50,000 prize purse as well as exclusive prizes from the official event partners. The tournament will conclude with the Best Trick competition open to all competing skaters with the winner set to take home a GoPro HERO11 MINI.

Street Lines organiser, Ryan van der Spuy says, “Street Lines has solidified itself as one of the premier skateboarding events in South Africa, creating a platform for the country’s top skaters to compete in a professionally run contest, while also offering the opportunity to develop up-and-coming talent. Our focus remains on the growth and development of the sport and we cannot wait for this year’s to take place, and crown the 2023 champions.”

Street Lines Skate Tournament event details:

Date: 30 September 2023

Time: 9am onwards

Venue: Thrashers Skatepark – 241 Serene Street, Garsfontein, Pretoria.