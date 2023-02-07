Deadline for submissions on protection of community health workers extended

The submissions on the protection of CHWs were made to the National Minimum Wage (NMW) Commission in line with the National Minimum Wage Act.
The initial deadline for submissions was 31 January 2023.
The Commission has published a notice on Monday, extending the period for submission of written inputs after it announcement in December 2022 that it had started an investigation into the wages and conditions of employment in the community health workers sector.
NMW Chairperson, Professor van der Walt said the Commission resolved to extend the deadline to 28 February 2023.
“The terms of reference of the investigation are to investigate the wages and conditions of employment of the community health workers in the health sector, with a view to establish a sectoral determination prescribing minimum wages and conditions of employment. The NMW Commission is conducting the investigation in terms of Section 52(3) of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), No 75 of 1997,” Van der Walt said.
“CHW usually includes among others adult community nursing, therapy services, specialist nursing, preventive services such as sexual health and smoking cessation clinics, and child health services including health visiting and school nursing,” Van der Walt explained.
Interested parties are given another opportunity to send their comments to the Directorate via email on az.vog.ruobal@snoitagitsevniDS or post to:
Employment Standards
Department of Employment and Labour
Private Bag X117
Pretoria
0001
