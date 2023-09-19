NedbankIMC2023 - Dustin Chick: The importance of the future of reputation

The #NedbankIMC #UpClosePersonal conference took place on Friday 15 September at Urban Brew Studios, Johannesburg, playing host to a stellar lineup of marketing and media experts, both local and from abroad.

Dustin Chick, partner M&C Saatchi Group and MD of Razor

We caught up with some of the speakers, including Dustin Chick, partner M&C Saatchi Group and MD of Razor.

Chick spoke about the future of reputation and the need for all organisations, not only these in the corporate space, to prioritise why reputation needs to be a priority moving forward.

“For a long time those in the consumer space, not to speak poorly of them, would thought reputation was a holding statement that other people in the corporate department wrote for when things were not so easy,” he explains.

The reality, he explains, is that this is the last thing they do. “We can never undo anything with a tweet, and it means that brand managers and marketers and those of us in the agencies need to be prioritising how we think about every single thing we do as a behaviour and how that translates into what people believe we are as an organisation.”