Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

pinpoint oneBusiness Partners LimitedMediamarkMANGO-OMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Remuneration & Payroll Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Mercans recognised as a leading global payroll service

29 Nov 2022
By: Craig Lebrau, Issued by: Lebrau Press
For many companies who hire overseas workers as a part of diversity programmes, global expansion schemes, or for their skills, the need to have an automated payroll mechanism is imperative. This was further accentuated during the Covid-19 pandemic when working from home was at its peak.
Photo by on
Photo by Sarah Elizabeth on Unsplash

With automated payroll, firms can keep their workforce motivated with prompt payment of wages and other entitlements with little dependence on human interventions. This is achievable through the deliberate digitization of workflow, digital transformation of the workplace administration, especially in human resources management, and timely access to essential information.

Mercan’s cloud-based HR Blizz™ allows for the optimisation of the payroll workflow, maintenance of employee records, calculation of salaries and wages, generation of accurate reports, and compliance with any applicable tax laws. This makes it very compliant with American labour laws and regulations.

To do this, HR Blizz™ employs business analysis, big data, and the cloud that all help manage, streamline, and administer all compliance operations.

It relies on business analyses, big data, and the cloud to manage, streamline, and administer all compliance operations. This can then be integrated with human capital management (HCM) platforms, including Workday, Dayforce, UKG, Darwinbox, SuccessFactors, and Oracle, as well as with the leading ERP solutions and local statutory authorities.

Essentially, HR Blizz ensures that there is a reduction in human error, and it promotes a more streamlined workflow.

“Mercans continues to disrupt the payroll industry by doing what no other provider has been able to accomplish,” Mercans’ chief operating officer, K A Viswanathan said. “We deliver global payroll services without using sub-contractors or third-party software. Our end-to-end payroll software integrates seamlessly with all major HCM solutions or can be used as a stand-alone digital payroll platform. Companies of any size can finally achieve full automation of their international payroll operations while reducing their operating costs.

”Mercan also has footprints in various countries, topping many payroll outsourcing companies in the UK, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Norway and Switzerland. It delivers native payroll capabilities in 160 countries, four times more than the closest competitors.

“Mercans has created a differentiated value proposition in the MCP market through its technology platform, HR Blizz,” said Priyanka Mitra, the practice director of Everest Group.

Everest Group recognised Mercans as a Star Performer for the second year in a row for its Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions in Human Resources Outsourcing (HRO). The group also recognised Mercans as a major contender for the fourth time in a row, outperforming 24 other multi-country and UK payroll service providers.

“The platform supports gross-to-net calculations across multiple geographies and can provide broader workforce management capabilities. Clients have valued Mercans for its in-country compliance support, platform’s scalability, and flexible outsourcing model which has helped to strengthen its position as a Major Contender and emerge as a Star Performer in Everest Group’s MCP PEAK Matrix® Assessment,” Mitra said.

Apart from HR Blizz, Mercans’ Mesaar makes the recruitment process seamless and more functional. Mesaar is an ATS-integrated online platform that can be used to reach, track and recruit global candidates or find jobs worldwide. It offers an intuitive experience that makes filling and finding jobs easier.

NextOptions

Related

Kanad Bahalkar built the new weapon for sales teams: Potion's AI Video Outreach Solution
Lebrau PressKanad Bahalkar built the new weapon for sales teams: Potion's AI Video Outreach Solution22 Nov 2022
VoIP vs landline: Which one should you choose for your home?
VoIP vs landline: Which one should you choose for your home?18 Nov 2022
Paradox Coin ($PARA) Exchange launch on: Huobi confirmed for 17 November 2022!
Lebrau PressParadox Coin ($PARA) Exchange launch on: Huobi confirmed for 17 November 2022!14 Nov 2022
Mantra Softech deploys MORPHS; 4-4-2 fingerprint scanners for Myanmar immigration
Lebrau PressMantra Softech deploys MORPHS; 4-4-2 fingerprint scanners for Myanmar immigration10 Nov 2022
Photo by on
Lebrau PressTips on planning your next vacation in the Philippines4 Nov 2022
Blockchain trends that investors should be aware of
Lebrau PressBlockchain trends that investors should be aware of2 Nov 2022
Entrepreneur Thiyagarajan Maruthavanan creates the value SaaS community for Indian SaaS startups
Entrepreneur Thiyagarajan Maruthavanan creates the value SaaS community for Indian SaaS startups27 Oct 2022
Albert Putra Purnama shot for the moon and didn't miss: His product, Typedream, changed the industry
Lebrau PressAlbert Putra Purnama shot for the moon and didn't miss: His product, Typedream, changed the industry20 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz