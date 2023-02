Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com , discuss how to effectively use marketing models.

Marketing models have become an integral part of any marketer's toolkit, providing a framework for creating and evaluating how businesses and customers interact with each other. However, many people find these models intimidating and overwhelming.

As a result, understanding and utilising them effectively can be a challenge.