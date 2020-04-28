[Radio & Podcasts] Developing young talent integral to improving radio industry

For our April radio and podcasting feature, I interviewed Caldine Wyngaard, who is part of KFM in Cape Town's 'KFM Crew' - the section of the radio that handles activations and interacts with the listeners. She is also currently a contestant on Tropika Island of Treasure Curacao and is teamed up with actor Kay Sibiya. The show airs on Tuesdays at 7:30pm on SABC 3.

Caldine Wyngaard is part of KFM's ‘KFM Crew’. Here, Wyngaard shares a refreshing and youthful perspective on the topic of radio and believes that radio stations should focus on constantly developing each generation of radio.



In a world of Netflix and Spotify, why do you think radio still has such strong staying power as a mass medium and as a channel for advertising?



People often don't realise the power of radio. It’s a secondary medium so your life doesn’t have to stand still while you are listening, which is the case with things like Netflix. On the radio, people tune in to their favourite people talking about relatable topics and things relative to them. I think the reason it’s so successful is because of live-read ads – they're directly from your favourite presenter and it’s not flashy-in-your-face advertising. Most people don’t know that radio is advertising.



Comment on the impact of the coronavirus/Covid-19 on radio and the industry as a whole?



Working for one of the biggest radio stations in Cape Town makes you realise what a huge part you play in people’s lives and the responsibility you have. I think it has forced many stations and shows to rethink their content plans. It can’t just be about day-to-day interactions and news anymore, life has changed and so must radio. Our company made dramatic changes all around our listeners, like changing showtimes, going back to the old radio dramas or even giving a portion of a typically serious show dedicated to reading kids stories. If you want to stay relevant, you have got to evolve.



Surveys reveal the impact of Covid-19 on the radio industry People around the world are listening to more radio as social distancing changes behaviour, and South Africa is no different. Surveys conducted by some of the country's biggest commercial radio stations show an increase in listening time...

What do you think is key for brands to remember when connecting with audiences via audio?



It’s a very different way of advertising. You’ve got to create the image of the need without consuming your target's full mind (they are most likely performing other tasks like driving or cooking) while selling the solution very quickly. I also think it’s important to have a catchy jingle or phrase that sticks – that way it’s in the back of someone’s mind and as soon as they are faced with the problem, your brand/solution comes up!



How do you think the 4th industrial revolution will influence jobs in radio?



Jobs in the industry are much harder to come by because anyone can basically share anything with a worldwide audience with the click of a button. I think people have become a lot more visually stimulated and thus advertising has shifted to digital platforms and social media marketing to reach more people for much cheaper. I do, however, think people still regard the opinions or suggestions of presenters quite highly.



What are some of the trends you see happening in the industry, for 2020 and beyond?



It’s quite difficult to tell, as we are in very unpredictable times. I think the pandemic has caused industries all around the world to rethink their core business, and master that. I also think that more and more stations will now move away from faceless radio and do more to make it visually appealing to the next generation of listeners. List a few things you think the industry can improve on.



Developing young talent. More radio stations should focus on constantly developing each generation of radio. There are too many gaps in the industry because radio loves to hold on to big, reliable names instead of training everyone to become that.



The human aspect. Many commercial stations thrive off advertising and forget about the human aspect of radio. Your content and stories should always be the focus – not jumping to whichever client pays next.



Where is the next radio talent coming from? Having been in the radio industry for over 25 years, I have always heard concern from people in the industry who ask where tomorrow's talent is coming from.

What do you love most about what you do?



I love meeting people and bringing the magic of radio to them. Most of my work is out of the studios and in people’s homes, offices and on the streets of Cape Town. I love hearing people’s stories and how they have been listening to KFM since they were teens, and they are still tuned in now. I love that I get to help people create memories and content for this larger community and make them feel like a star.



What is next for you? Any exciting plans you can tell us about?



I’m juggling quite a lot at the moment with regards to being a contestant on Tropika Island of Treasure Curacao, theatre and of course radio. Right now I’m improving my craft to be the best addition to the entertainment industry right now. Check out my social channels for more to come in 2020.



Connect with Wyngaard on Instagram, Here, Wyngaard shares a refreshing and youthful perspective on the topic of radio and believes that radio stations should focus on constantly developing each generation of radio.People often don't realise the power of radio. It’s a secondary medium so your life doesn’t have to stand still while you are listening, which is the case with things like Netflix. On the radio, people tune in to their favourite people talking about relatable topics and things relative to them. I think the reason it’s so successful is because of live-read ads – they're directly from your favourite presenter and it’s not flashy-in-your-face advertising. Most people don’t know that radio is advertising.Working for one of the biggest radio stations in Cape Town makes you realise what a huge part you play in people’s lives and the responsibility you have. I think it has forced many stations and shows to rethink their content plans. It can’t just be about day-to-day interactions and news anymore, life has changed and so must radio. Our company made dramatic changes all around our listeners, like changing showtimes, going back to the old radio dramas or even giving a portion of a typically serious show dedicated to reading kids stories. If you want to stay relevant, you have got to evolve.It’s a very different way of advertising. You’ve got to create the image of the need without consuming your target's full mind (they are most likely performing other tasks like driving or cooking) while selling the solution very quickly. I also think it’s important to have a catchy jingle or phrase that sticks – that way it’s in the back of someone’s mind and as soon as they are faced with the problem, your brand/solution comes up!Jobs in the industry are much harder to come by because anyone can basically share anything with a worldwide audience with the click of a button. I think people have become a lot more visually stimulated and thus advertising has shifted to digital platforms and social media marketing to reach more people for much cheaper. I do, however, think people still regard the opinions or suggestions of presenters quite highly.It’s quite difficult to tell, as we are in very unpredictable times.Developing young talent. More radio stations should focus on constantly developing each generation of radio. There are too many gaps in the industry because radio loves to hold on to big, reliable names instead of training everyone to become that.The human aspect. Many commercial stations thrive off advertising and forget about the human aspect of radio. Your content and stories should always be the focus – not jumping to whichever client pays next.I love meeting people and bringing the magic of radio to them. Most of my work is out of the studios and in people’s homes, offices and on the streets of Cape Town. I love hearing people’s stories and how they have been listening to KFM since they were teens, and they are still tuned in now. I love that I get to help people create memories and content for this larger community and make them feel like a star.I’m juggling quite a lot at the moment with regards to being a contestant on Tropika Island of Treasure Curacao, theatre and of course radio. Right now I’m improving my craft to be the best addition to the entertainment industry right now. Check out my social channels for more to come in 2020.Connect with Wyngaard on LinkedIn Facebook and Twitter and keep an eye on our radio and podcasting special section for more in-depth coverage and interviews on the subject.

Juanita Pienaar's articles About Juanita Pienaar Juanita Pienaar is an editor in charge of the Marketing & Media news portal at Bizcommunity.com. She is also a contributing writer.

Juanita Pienaar is an editor in charge of the Marketing & Media news portal at Bizcommunity.com. She is also a contributing writer.

Top stories

News