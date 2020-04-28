Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Scan Display offers temporary infrastructure for Covid-19

Issued by: Scan Display
Exhibition, events and display specialist Scan Display has a range of products and infrastructure solutions that are ideal for managing the Covid-19 health crisis.

Traditionally, the company’s products and services have been used at exhibitions, events, conferences and activations. Many of these products can now be used for testing stations and temporary hospitals during the current pandemic.

Scan Display’s Modulbox is a mobile activation unit that can be moved easily between locations by a delivery vehicle and set up in a parking lot or similar environment within the hour. The Modulbox can be used indoors and outdoors and is the perfect solution for establishing temporary testing stations.

Scan Display’s shell scheme has been used over the years to create infrastructure at local shows including Professional Beauty, Investec Cape Town Art Fair, We are Africa and Investing in African Mining Indaba. This shell scheme can now be used to create partitioning for temporary hospitals, and Scan Display’s team of electricians can provide the electrical requirements at these facilities.


Click on the following link to see Scan Display’s health management infrastructure and products brochure: http://tiny.cc/6ntvnz

For more information, please contact Justin Hawes on or +27 11 447 4777 or visit www.scandisplay.co.za.



Scan Display's press office

Scan Display Scan Display is a leader in the Southern African exhibition and display industry, specialising in award-winning exhibition stands, retail displays, and event and exhibition infrastructure. Our product range extends from large custom-built exhibition stands and portable systems to banner systems, brochure holders, display cases and shopping kiosks. We supply the full range of exhibition and event services, including shell scheme, carpeting, electrics and furniture and audiovisual hire.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Scan Display, Covid-19

Top stories

[Radio & Podcasts] Developing young talent integral to improving radio industry

By Juanita Pienaar

Scan Display offers temporary infrastructure for Covid-19

Issued by Scan Display

SA media plays significant role in Covid-19 coverage and awareness
New breakfast show to help business leaders start the day with empathy

Issued by Jenny Griesel Communications

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.