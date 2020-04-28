Scan Display offers temporary infrastructure for Covid-19

Exhibition, events and display specialist Scan Display has a range of products and infrastructure solutions that are ideal for managing the Covid-19 health crisis.
Traditionally, the company’s products and services have been used at exhibitions, events, conferences and activations. Many of these products can now be used for testing stations and temporary hospitals during the current pandemic.
Scan Display’s Modulbox is a mobile activation unit that can be moved easily between locations by a delivery vehicle and set up in a parking lot or similar environment within the hour. The Modulbox can be used indoors and outdoors and is the perfect solution for establishing temporary testing stations.
Scan Display’s shell scheme has been used over the years to create infrastructure at local shows including Professional Beauty, Investec Cape Town Art Fair, We are Africa and Investing in African Mining Indaba. This shell scheme can now be used to create partitioning for temporary hospitals, and Scan Display’s team of electricians can provide the electrical requirements at these facilities.
Click on the following link to see Scan Display’s health management infrastructure and products brochure: http://tiny.cc/6ntvnz
Scan Display is a leader in the Southern African exhibition and display industry, specialising in award-winning exhibition stands, retail displays, and event and exhibition infrastructure. Our product range extends from large custom-built exhibition stands and portable systems to banner systems, brochure holders, display cases and shopping kiosks. We supply the full range of exhibition and event services, including shell scheme, carpeting, electrics and furniture and audiovisual hire.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.