Scan Display offers temporary infrastructure for Covid-19

Exhibition, events and display specialist Scan Display has a range of products and infrastructure solutions that are ideal for managing the Covid-19 health crisis.

az.oc.yalpsidnacs@nitsuj

Traditionally, the company’s products and services have been used at exhibitions, events, conferences and activations. Many of these products can now be used for testing stations and temporary hospitals during the current pandemic.Scan Display’s Modulbox is a mobile activation unit that can be moved easily between locations by a delivery vehicle and set up in a parking lot or similar environment within the hour. The Modulbox can be used indoors and outdoors and is the perfect solution for establishing temporary testing stations.Scan Display’s shell scheme has been used over the years to create infrastructure at local shows including Professional Beauty, Investec Cape Town Art Fair, We are Africa and Investing in African Mining Indaba. This shell scheme can now be used to create partitioning for temporary hospitals, and Scan Display’s team of electricians can provide the electrical requirements at these facilities.Click on the following link to see Scan Display’s health management infrastructure and products brochure: http://tiny.cc/6ntvnz For more information, please contact Justin Hawes onor +27 11 447 4777 or visit www.scandisplay.co.za