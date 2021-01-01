Driving entrepreneurial growth through mentoring

The rise in the amount of knowledge sharing and mentoring by businesspeople through partnerships with SMEs and entrepreneurs in order to help them survive and succeed has been, and continues to be, a silver lining in the overwhelming Covid-19 cloud.
Andrew Weinberg, CEO of 2Engage
It’s a new reality that needs to be encouraged to grow across all sectors of business
The significant number of job losses in South Africa in 2020 now means more people need to find some way to bring in income – many will become entrepreneurs and will start small or even medium enterprises.
A significant proportion of business survivors in this pandemic are themselves, entrepreneurs. From the outset, they had reduced operational costs, understand their markets, and were able to streamline and adapt to the rapidly changing economic environment.
Having started his first business venture as a varsity student, Andrew Weinberg is now a seasoned entrepreneur whose customer engagement and incentives solutions business, Retail Engage, is changing the game for the South African second-tier retail base. The Entrepreneur of the Year competition (sponsored by Sanlam and Business/Partners) named Andrew Weinberg as this year's overall competition winner.
