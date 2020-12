How young entrepreneurs are surviving the pandemic

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown has been devastating for young entrepreneurs. But despite the harsh economic climate some are still hustling and finding innovative ways to keep their businesses alive. Daily Maverick spoke to a few of these young go-getters who are weathering the Covid storm, one deal at a time...

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

“This has been the most frightening and exhilarating time, to say the least. In all the business we’ve had to make extreme changes overnight from drastically cutting expenditure, navigating late payments from clients, reshuffling cancelled projects and sleepless nights on how we are going to get through the month, let alone the year,” said Lusanda Worsley, founder and MD of Empire Experiential Marketing.The 31-year-old, who is also the MD for the SMC group in South Africa, was hit hard by the lockdown, but she and her team have found creative ways to keep the businesses alive during this bitter season.The team started the SFG podcast (which stands for Swipe, F***, Ghost), initially as a way to maintain their sanity during Covid-19, but it blossomed into a successful project.Continue reading the full article on Daily Maverick ...