Maritzburg United FC, Gift of the Givers promote social cohesion with landmark partnership

Maritzburg United, a local professional football club based in Pietermaritzburg, Kwa-Zulu Natal, has announced a landmark partnership with non-governmental organisation, the Gift of the Givers Foundation.

Founder and head of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and Maritzburg United chairman, Farook Kadodia. | Source: Gift of the Givers via Twitter

As part of the deal, Maritzburg United will display the Gift of the Givers branding on the front of its official playing jersey at no cost as it aims to use sport to highlight the importance of unity, hope and service to the community.Supporter replica jerseys and perimeter boards at Maritzburg United’s home ground, Harry Gwala Stadium, will also carry the Gift of the Givers branding. The club’s players and head coach will also be available to work on outreach projects alongside the humanitarian body.Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia commented: “Never before has such an agreement been struck and this relationship now affords us an opportunity to build on our dreams of social cohesion and nation-building. These are core values of Gift of the Givers and they have always been shared by us as a club.”The Gift of the Givers has been in existence for nearly 30 years and has delivered aid in 44 countries, including South Africa, where they have given hope to millions of people by helping with a range of crises.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and head of Gift of the Givers, welcomed the partnership with Maritzburg United: “Gift of the Givers appreciates the magnanimous gesture of Maritzburg United granting us prestige positioning of our brand on the front of their shirt.”