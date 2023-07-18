PropertyRevamped: Newinbosch creating a connected, inclusive community in Stellenbosch

Newinbosch is a 48-hectare mixed-use development currently taking shape in Stellenbosch, with first-phase occupation scheduled for later this year. The massive R2.4bn neighbourhood will be rolled out over the next 4-6 years and will comprise a property portfolio of 1,320 units.

Newinbosch is owned and being developed by local property developer Similan and JSE-listed construction firm Raubex. Source: Supplied

The overall architectural style of the development draws inspiration from the area's Old Cape Dutch roots, while its design features will include simple rectangular lines, high-pitched roofs, large open windows and stacking doors, maximising the use of natural light. Its interior and exterior finishes will feature natural colours and textures, all of which aim to reflect and celebrate the natural heritage of the Newinbosch site.

Owned and developed by local property developer Similan and JSE-listed construction firm Raubex, other key partners on the project include architecture firm Osmond Lange, green building and sustainability consultants Ecolution, and town planners TV3.

"This combined team enjoys a proven track record in the planning and construction of residential and multipurpose buildings and infrastructure in the Stellenbosch area," says Pieter du Toit, head of business development at Similan.

The Newinbosch Village retail centre will be located at the entrance of the neighbourhood. Source: Supplied

Another key partner on the project is Dorpstraat Properties, a specialist convenience retail group that will manage and oversee the development of the 7,500m2 Newinbosch Village - a retail centre located at the entrance of the neighbourhood. Its retail mix will include national supermarket and clothing brands, fast food outlets, restaurants and coffee shops, as well as healthcare and personal care services. The centre's official opening is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

Other amenities include Newinbosch's Grappa Shed & Yard which will form a big part of its lifestyle offering, featuring a function venue for community and private social events, a leisure lounge area for smaller gatherings and informal meetings, and the Grappa Shed bistro for casual meals and coffee breaks.

Newinbosch's Grappa Shed & Yard will form a big part of its lifestyle offering. Source: Supplied

Supporting community living and arts and culture, the development will include a multipurpose open-air amphitheatre, rooftop garden facilities, and a 3,000m2 not-for-profit community farm, the produce from which will be sold to residents, visitors and on-site eateries and shops. And for those looking to lead an active lifestyle, Newinbosch's sports and training facilities are vast and varied.

Beyond its many accessible leisure and retail amenities, Newinbosch is also being touted as an inclusive development that aims to address the affordability barrier that currently limits emerging middle-income families and young professionals from accessing safe and secure living in Stellenbosch.

"There is a huge need for affordable living in well-located residential areas in and around Stellenbosch," says du Toit, "a town which is known to have one of the highest levels of spatial inequality and inadequate supply of affordable homes in the Western Cape."

Newinbosch aims to tackle this with a property portfolio that includes apartments starting at just below R800,000, simplex homes from below R900,000, and a selection of townhouses and stand-alone homes with prices ranging between R1.8m to just over R4m.

"A unique feature that Newinbosch brings to the secure-living market in Stellenbosch is a selection of simplex homes that will be reserved for first-time homeowners only," explains du Toit.

"These two-bedroom, one-bathroom units are priced from R875,000, bringing affordable, secure, and quality living within reach of the growing number of low- to middle-income families in the Boland area."

Newinbosch is currently being enrolled for four green building certifications. Source: Supplied

Newinbosch also aims to establish itself as the greenest mixed-use development in the country, incorporating internationally benchmarked and acknowledged sustainable design and green building practices.

The development is currently being enrolled for four green building certifications: GBCSA Green Star Sustainable Precincts, Edge Advance (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), GBCSA Net Zero (ecology), and a six-star Green Star rating for The Grappa Shed & Yard.

"Newinbosch distinguishes itself as a green development, with careful consideration of its potential impact on the environment and natural heritage of the site," says du Toit.

Strict landscaping protocols at Newinbosch direct the use of indigenous and endemic species only. Source: Supplied

To reduce its environmental footprint and drive increased energy efficiency and cost-savings for residents, du Toit highlights the following design features and technologies that are being implemented:

Interventions are currently underway to restore depleted farmland to reintroduce and encourage ecologically diverse and productive ecosystems throughout the neighbourhood.



Strict landscaping protocols direct the use of indigenous and endemic species only, as these require lower irrigation, lower inputs, and minimal maintenance over the long term.



Unique landscaping projects include the planting of a multitude of indigenous tree species in close range to create ‘pocket forests’ along pathways and open spaces. This not only aids in carbon sequestration, but also creates special habitats and biodiversity corridors.



The developers aim to install a fully integrated microgrid energy system to ensure reliable access to sufficient and sustainably sourced energy throughout the Newinbosch precinct.



Sustainable landscaping incorporates the use of central swales that collect and clean stormwater off the road surfaces, feeding into a wetland system and pond from where it is pumped back into the irrigation system.

Pieter du Toit, head of business development at Similan. Source: Supplied

“As landowners and developers, we remain accountable for the potential impact of the development on the environment and commit to the sustainable management of our natural resources,” says du Toit.

Newinbosch is being developed with the longevity and future prosperity of the neighbourhood in mind, he explains. Several sustainable design features and green technologies are being implemented to anticipate and adapt to future challenges, while its secure, inclusive and multigenerational living environment encourages social cohesion, connected living, and a prosperous community.

“It is our responsibility to make sure that this piece of land is built for generations to come, not only for Newinbosch residents, but also as a vibrant and diverse community that actively contributes to the socio- and enviro-spatial wellbeing of Stellenbosch as a whole,” says du Toit.

Newinbosch is based on the five-minute neighbourhood concept, allowing residents to reach amenities within a five-minute walk/ride from any point in the neighbourhood. For more information, click here.

Several sustainable design features and green technologies are being implemented at Newinbosch. Source: Supplied

