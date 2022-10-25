WhatsApp is down in a major worldwide outage

Users of the app are currently not able to send or receive messages. Messages that are sent are not making a single tick, which indicates that they are not going through at all. The clock icon indicates that a message is still being sent.
A Downdetector graph shows that the outage started affecting users on Tuesday morning around 9am:
According to CNBC, a Meta spokesperson said the following on the outage:
“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”