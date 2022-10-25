WhatsApp is down in a major worldwide outage

WhatsApp is down in what appears to be a worldwide outage. The cause of the outage is not yet known, and there hasn't been an official response from WhatsApp yet on the matter.

Users of the app are currently not able to send or receive messages. Messages that are sent are not making a single tick, which indicates that they are not going through at all. The clock icon indicates that a message is still being sent.

A Downdetector graph shows that the outage started affecting users on Tuesday morning around 9am:

According to CNBC, a Meta spokesperson said the following on the outage:

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”