    WhatsApp is down in a major worldwide outage

    25 Oct 2022
    WhatsApp is down in what appears to be a worldwide outage. The cause of the outage is not yet known, and there hasn't been an official response from WhatsApp yet on the matter.
    Image source: hstocks – 123RF.com
    Image source: hstocks – 123RF.com

    Users of the app are currently not able to send or receive messages. Messages that are sent are not making a single tick, which indicates that they are not going through at all. The clock icon indicates that a message is still being sent.

    A Downdetector graph shows that the outage started affecting users on Tuesday morning around 9am:

    WhatsApp is down in a major worldwide outage

    According to CNBC, a Meta spokesperson said the following on the outage:

    “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

