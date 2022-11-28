Industries

Viticulture & Oenology News South Africa

Wildeberg named Winery of the Year

28 Nov 2022
Winemag has awarded Franschoek farm, Wildeberg the coveted title of Winery of the Year at its 2022 awards.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The estate’s Wildeberg White (Semillon) 2021 was rated best in its category, with a rating of 94. Another five of their wines made the Top 10; the Wildeberg Red 2021 (96 points), Coterie by Wildeberg Semillon/Sauvignon Blanc 2020 (94 points), Coterie by Wildeberg Grenache/Syrah 2021 (94 points), Coterie by Wildeberg Chenin Blanc/Grenache Blanc 2021 (91 points) and the humble Tea Leaf 2021 (91 points).

"We are delighted by this fantastic recognition for our winemaking team," said JD Rossouw, winemaker at Wildeberg, "as well as for all the amazing vineyard partners who make it happen each year. Without their hard work and attention to detail, we would be just another bottle at the table!”

All six award-winning wines are currently available from the farm and at select retailers around the country.

