Oxy South Africa extends range with 2 new products

Mentholatum SA, a health and wellness company and providers of non-prescription pharmaceutical, healthcare and cosmetic products to consumers, has announced the launch of two new products in its Oxy skincare range.

Says Trish Erasmus, brand manager at Oxy SA, “The Oxy range, synonymous in South Africa with skincare for many years, is specially formulated to assist anyone suffering from problem skin, pimples, and acne. The two newly launched products, Oxy Foaming Face Wash and Oxy 10% Vitamin C Serum, have been specifically created to enhance the existing range, providing yet more proven solutions on the path to a glowing and problem-free skin.”

The Oxy Foaming Face Wash, for acne-prone skin and containing 2% salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid, provides an additional option under the Oxy cleansing range. Its ‘9 benefits in 1’ reduces the appearance of acne and prevents breakouts, removing dirt and unclogging pores whilst offering a deep and hydrating cleanse in addition to moisturising, softening and exfoliating the skin.

“We strongly advocate a full and holistic skincare routine, from cleansing right through to moisturising and treatments,” continues Erasmus. “Step one is vital. A proper cleansing solution prepares the skin, allowing it to effectively benefit from the steps that follow. We believe that the launch of Oxy Foaming Face Wash ensures the provision of something for everyone, helping to aid this step in our consumers' daily skincare routine.”

As important as a complete skincare routine, is sufficient and effective hydration. “It helps to improve skin elasticity and leads to a smooth, radiant and even-toned complexion – amongst others,” continues Erasmus.

The newly launched Oxy 10% Vitamin C Serum is specifically formulated to do exactly that, and more. Containing salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid, its ‘9 benefits in 1’ intensely hydrates one’s skin, reducing the appearance of acne and blemishes, preventing breakouts and clearing pores whilst exfoliating and rejuvenating one’s skin leading to an even-toned, brighter, and smoother skin. For best results, use after cleansing and before moisturising.

“Problem skin does not need to be a problem,” stresses Erasmus. “At Oxy, we have a huge focus on helping consumers to ‘Be Confident’ and are committed to working with our consumers on their journey to optimal skin health and to living their best life – with confidence!”