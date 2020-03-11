Global artist Raine Tauber's top 5 runway make-up trends

Raine Tauber, global make-up artist and talent director at creative talent agency LMDA, will once again spearhead the make-up artist team, powered by Avon, at the AFI Fashion Week in Cape Town this March.





Commenting on partnering with Avon for the second time for Fashion Week, Cape Town-based Tauber says, "It’s always thrilling to put a brand to the ultimate test in a backstage environment and even more exciting when they exceed your expectations like Avon did."



With nearly two decades worth of professional experience in the industry, Tauber has travelled around the world working behind-the-scenes at fashion weeks in Paris, London and Milan, creating runway looks for the likes of John Galliano, Lanvin and Moschino. Back home, she has managed the South African Fashion Week make-up teams for the last decade.



In addition to being an artist to the stars, Tauber's new role as talent director at LMDA sees her using her keen eye to find and train artistic talent.





Here, she shares her top 5 make-up trends dominating the runways:



1. Artsy

Think impressionist paintings where colours and textures collide, euphoric festival makeup and colour pushed to the max. This trend sees punched up pastels worn in sheer washes on eyes lips or cheeks, with placement that's effortless and fun. Pick your favourite colour eyeshadows to create colour splatters as seen at banish Arora or a Northern Lights inspired eye like at Kenzo.



2. Ornamental

Embellished, gilded and opulent are all words to describe this trend. Metallics, glitters and even rhinestones to add adornment to the face. This season, more is more as ornate decoration feels modern set against winter fashion - metallics, glitters and even rhinestones add adornment to the face. From full-on gilding or delicate touches there’s a way to wear this trend that suits any personality. Think disco glitter looks at Ashish or gold foils at Halpern.



3. Sensual

Blurred, understated and enchanting, this look allows the skin to shine through the makeup. Non-traditional colour combinations make this trend less bridal and more poetic. This is portrait-like beauty at its best. Grab your favourite nude and neutral-toned makeup and layer them sheerly. Foundation is minimal but perfected and all the products have a pushed-in-stain-like look. Look to the mid-nineties indie kids as seen at Preen by Thornton Bregazzi or Teenage girls applying makeup with their fingers at Sies Marjan.



4. Carnelian

Seductive, nuanced and dominant but not punchy describes the red lip for this season. We are seeing a layered effect of reds with browns giving it simultaneously a vintage and pragmatic feel. Think everything from Bordeaux to cognac, a 3D red if you will. Look to the strong confident women from Luisa Beccaria and the modern 90’s glamour at Salvatore Ferragamo.



5. Inky

Just as we are destined to see a take on a red lip every season, we see the same with a black liner. This season it is architectural, elongated and structural despite being effortlessly taken apart. Each brush stroke is considered and engineered even to convey a feel and mood. Black is powerful and acute. Look to eyes that don’t lie at Brandon Maxwell to Mary Katrantzou’s emo and grunge, anti-glam eye for serious attitude inspiration then grab you black eye pencil and have at it.



AFI Fashion Week is being held at the CTICC in Cape Town from 12 to 14 March 2020. Tauber will also be presenting a Runway The Real Way Exclusive Masterclass on 13 March from 14:00 to 17:30. Tickets are available on Webtickets at R450 per person.

