Property Development News South Africa

Africa


Construction of 30,000m2 Princess Mkabayi Mall in KZN underway

28 Jun 2023
Construction of the Princess Mkabayi Mall in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, is underway, with its opening scheduled for October 2024.
Princess Mkabayi Mall. Source: Supplied
Princess Mkabayi Mall. Source: Supplied

The single-level 30,000m2 regional mall will form part of a larger mixed-use development that aims to eventually include an office park, a hotel and casino and apartments.

The development is co-owned by the Moolman Group, Twin City, JB Holdings, and Green Giraffe.

Princess Mkabayi Mall will be anchored by Shoprite, Checkers, Dis-Chem, Woolworths with a food offering, and Clicks. Other new additions include Cape Union Mart, Old Khaki, Crazy Plastics, and Crazy Pets.

The mall is located on Oos Street, bound by Vryheid Airport and Hoërskool Pionier, and is positioned just south of Vryheid’s centre, within close proximity to both the Lake Side and Bheka Zala townships.

Tenants' needs will inform how building owners and developers comply with SA's green building standards
Tenants' needs will inform how building owners and developers comply with SA's green building standards

By 23 Jun 2023

According to Ryno de Leeuw of Twin City, the mall will be solar-powered and equipped with a generator to mitigate load shedding. It will also have its own water plant for use in the irrigation system for its gardens.

Princess Mkabayi Mall has been designed by MDS Architects.

Read more: Moolman Group, Ryno de Leeuw, Twin City



