Announcement: Appointment of Lesaka group human capital executive

Lesaka is pleased to announce that Nomaxabiso Norma Teyise has joined the team as group human capital executive.

Nomaxabiso brings with her deep experience in leading teams and initiatives across multiple industries, developing practices that enable and empower people to create sustainable businesses that drive a positive societal impact.

As a people and empowerment practitioner, Nomaxabiso is on a personal mission to help build a more inclusive society. She joins Lesaka from the Takealot Group, where she led the human capital function as group executive of people and transformation.

In her previous roles, Nomaxabiso has led the establishment and development of leadership and organisational capabilities that have helped to attract and develop key talent while enabling business scalability. She has also spearheaded and facilitated change efforts geared at driving strong, enabling cultures of diversity and inclusion. Nomaxabiso recently earned recognition at the Standard Bank Top Women awards for 2022, with Takealot winning the corporate citizenship category and runner up in the diversity, equity and inclusion category.

Commenting on the appointment, Lincoln Mali, Lesaka CEO Southern Africa, said: “We are thrilled to welcome human capital leader, Nomaxabiso to our team. Throughout her career she has excelled in delivering meaningful improvements in HR and transformation, and we look forward to her contribution in supporting the success of Lesaka’s mission of delivering financial inclusion across previously underserved communities.”