The myth of the miracle cure

Despite what many a lotion, potion or advertising campaign would have you believe, when it comes to delaying the ageing process, there is no instant cure or magic bullet. You can't neglect your skin for years and then expect to see dramatic results when you buy your first retinol serum at the age of forty. The only surefire way to age with grace is to start preventative treatments early, doing a little here and there over time in a way that adds up to a lot in the future. In fact, those who invest in the correct skincare and regular treatments from as early as their twenties are very likely to avoid resorting to serious and invasive measures such as a surgical facelift later on.

Preserve and protect



One of the key differences between youthful-looking and older skin is its collagen and elastin content. When we’re young, our skin has these “stretchy” proteins in abundance, so it has a youthful-looking elasticity. Alas, this natural supply starts to diminish as we age. This is why it’s important that we protect what we have as well as invest in skincare and treatments that can encourage our existing stash to multiply. But here’s the tricky bit: The more collagen you have, the more collagen you can make. Thus, it’s vital that you start increasing your skin’s collagen supply sooner rather than later.



Solutions that really work



At





Inject to protect



Another very effective way to do a little now, to stack up to a lot later, is through injectable treatments like botulinum toxin and dermal fillers. The former temporarily inhibit muscle movement, stopping the constant motions that become etched on your face as a wrinkle once you skin thins over time due to the loss of collagen.



If you’re worried about volume loss,



To find out more about how Skin Renewal can help you look your best for longer, visit



obtained a BSC in Human Physiology and Psychology from the University of Johannesburg, and an MBChB from the University of Pretoria. She has a passion for anti-ageing from the inside out and enjoys sharing knowledge and innovations with her patients. She is currently consulting from Skin Renewal’s Bedfordview, Morningside, Fourways and Illovo branches.



One of the key differences between youthful-looking and older skin is its collagen and elastin content. When we’re young, our skin has these “stretchy” proteins in abundance, so it has a youthful-looking elasticity. Alas, this natural supply starts to diminish as we age. This is why it’s important that we protect what we have as well as invest in skincare and treatments that can encourage our existing stash to multiply. But here’s the tricky bit: The more collagen you have, the more collagen you can make. Thus, it’s vital that you start increasing your skin’s collagen supply sooner rather than later.At Skin Renewal , we offer a huge selection of collagen-encouraging treatments to suit the skin at every stage of the ageing process. We’ve also packaged them into bundles to make them more effective. Our years of experience has taught us that the best way to tackle most concerns is not via just one treatment, but several that enhance each other’s effects. Thus, our hardest-working Skin Tightening & Anti-Ageing Solutions packages consist of at least two proven “no knife” collagen-stimulating treatments. These include no downtime collagen-stimulating lasers like Laser Genesis , radiofrequency device like Exilis and skin needling using the most advanced machine yet - the Dermapen 4 . They’ll be beneficial at any stage of an anti-ageing journey, but most effective if started sooner rather than later.Another very effective way to do a little now, to stack up to a lot later, is through injectable treatments like botulinum toxin and dermal fillers. The former temporarily inhibit muscle movement, stopping the constant motions that become etched on your face as a wrinkle once you skin thins over time due to the loss of collagen.If you’re worried about volume loss, dermal fillers are the way to go. They instantly fill and plump and, wherever they’re placed, they encourage the skin to produce more of its own natural collagen. Again, more patients are starting to realise the value in preventative procedures and are starting them as earlier as their late twenties.To find out more about how Skin Renewal can help you look your best for longer, visit www.skinrenewal.co.za Dr Lilliana Gilla Lulli obtained a BSC in Human Physiology and Psychology from the University of Johannesburg, and an MBChB from the University of Pretoria. She has a passion for anti-ageing from the inside out and enjoys sharing knowledge and innovations with her patients. She is currently consulting from Skin Renewal’s Bedfordview, Morningside, Fourways and Illovo branches.

About the author Dr Lilliana Gilla Lulli, MBChB (UP), BSc Human Physiology and Psychology (UJ).

Related

News